Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Peugeot Invest
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEUG   FR0000064784

PEUGEOT INVEST

(PEUG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peugeot Invest : a famous unknown

10/25/2021 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peugeot Invest (PI) is an investment company 80% owned by the Peugeot family. The Group has been undergoing a major transformation since 2017, with major changes in terms of governance, management and investment strategy. Peugeot Invest has diversified by doubling its exposure to unlisted assets in five years, notably outside Europe. Communication has been strengthened, moving away from its exposure to the automotive sector and becoming more active under the leadership of a new CEO. This strategy should pave the way for a better market understanding of the Group's ambitions.

Read more here

Disclaimer

Peugeot Invest SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 15:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEUGEOT INVEST
11:34aPEUGEOT INVEST : a famous unknown
PU
10/14PEUGEOT INVEST : Château Guiraud is changing its shareholding structure in order to accele..
PU
10/13PEUGEOT INVEST : Château Guiraud is changing its shareholding structure in order to accele..
PU
09/20FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS : strong growth in NAV to 227.4 per share and sustained activity
PU
09/20PEUGEOT INVEST : Strong growth in NAV to 227.4 per share and sustained activity
PU
06/21PEUGEOT INVEST SOCIETE ANONYME : New corporate governance structure at Etablissements Peug..
PU
06/21PEUGEOT INVEST SOCIETE ANONYME : New corporate governance structure et Etablissements Peug..
PU
06/10Peugeot, Citroën Face Charges in French Emissions-Fraud Probe -- Update
DJ
06/01PEUGEOT INVEST : acquires a 5% stake in SIGNA Development Selection AG
PU
06/01PEUGEOT INVEST : Takes 5% Stake In German Real Estate Company For $92 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEUGEOT INVEST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 253 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2021 210 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2021 760 M 881 M 881 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 2 976 M 3 461 M 3 451 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 19,5%
Chart PEUGEOT INVEST
Duration : Period :
Peugeot Invest Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT INVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 120,00 €
Average target price 160,50 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Finet Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frederic A. Villain Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Robert Peugeot Chairman
Sébastien Louis Philippe Coquard Head-Investments & Investor Relations Contact
Luce Gendry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEUGEOT INVEST26.85%3 461
BLACKROCK, INC.26.81%139 065
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.43.41%95 793
UBS GROUP AG28.87%60 942
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)40.69%49 310
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.36.59%46 928