Peugeot Invest : a famous unknown

Peugeot Invest (PI) is an investment company 80% owned by the Peugeot family. The Group has been undergoing a major transformation since 2017, with major changes in terms of governance, management and investment strategy. Peugeot Invest has diversified by doubling its exposure to unlisted assets in five years, notably outside Europe. Communication has been strengthened, moving away from its exposure to the automotive sector and becoming more active under the leadership of a new CEO. This strategy should pave the way for a better market understanding of the Group's ambitions.

