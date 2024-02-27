Peugeot Invest: sale of shares in Seb completed

Peugeot Invest announces the successful sale of its 2,223,674 Seb shares, representing around 4.02% of the capital of the small electrical appliances group, a transaction which will be settled and delivered on February 29.



The placement was carried out by building a book of orders with institutional investors, at a price of 106 euros per share, representing sale proceeds equivalent to around 236 million euros.



Following this transaction, Peugeot Invest no longer holds any Seb shares and will no longer be represented on the company's board of directors. Since 2004, the value of Peugeot Invest's investment has been multiplied by 4.3, representing a 10% IRR over twenty years.



