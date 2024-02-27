Peugeot Invest: towards an exit from Seb's capital

Peugeot Invest has announced the sale of its remaining stake in Seb, i.e. 2,223,674 shares, representing around 4.02% of the capital, through an accelerated placement with qualified investors by means of an order book.



This sale is in line with Peugeot Invest's portfolio asset rotation strategy. The company initially invested in the small electrical appliance manufacturer in 2004, and sold a 1% stake in July 2020.



The placement will start immediately, and its final terms will be announced after the order book closes. Settlement and delivery of the shares is scheduled for February 29. Following this transaction, Peugeot Invest will no longer hold any Seb shares.



