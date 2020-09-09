Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot SA    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT SA

(UG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/09 08:41:16 am
15.528 EUR   -0.49%
08:38aEXCLUSIVE : Renault CEO - We may need more cuts to escape the red zone
RE
07:03aRENAULT CEO : We may need more cuts to escape the red zone
RE
09/08PSA : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Renault CEO - We may need more cuts to escape the red zone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw

Renault may have to cut more costs than initially planned to get out of the red zone and its cash-flow projections are alarming, the French carmaker's new chief executive said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Luca de Meo, a former Volkswagen executive who took over as CEO in July, wrote in the memo to unions and staff that generating cash and restoring profitability was an immediate priority.

"The aim is to get back on the right track and to resolve our most pressing problems as quickly as possible: treasury and costs. This means we will perhaps need to go further than planned with our cost-cutting efforts," he said.

Renault acknowledged in May that its global ambitions had been unrealistic and announced plans to cut about 15,000 jobs, shrink production and restructure French plants in a bid to save 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

De Meo did not give a figure in his memo for how much more money the company may need to save.

Asked to comment on the memo, a Renault spokesman said De Meo was working on a plan to transform the company by focusing more on profitability than sales volumes.

Renault, like its Japanese alliance partner Nissan, is rowing back on an aggressive expansion plan pursued by Carlos Ghosn, its former boss-turned-fugitive.

The pair were among the weakest global automakers going into the COVID-19 crisis, lacking a clear plan for using their alliance to emerge from the slump and share the burden of investing in electric vehicles and other technology.

'RED ZONE'

De Meo said Renault was in a "red zone" as the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated existing problems, including a downward trajectory in earnings since 2018, its ability to generate cash, falling sales and new models that were not profitable enough.

"Our cash-flow projections are alarming. More than ever, we must redouble our efforts to reach sustainable profitability, and generate cash flow," he said.

De Meo said that Renault should model itself on the turnaround path followed by French rival PSA, the maker of Peugeot cars, which has focused on trimming costs and producing more profitable vehicle ranges in recent years.

"In the next five years, we are going to do what PSA has done in the past five years," he said.

De Meo also said Renault's brand had been diluted so it would need to cut back on the number of products within different ranges by about 30% and could also raise prices for its small passenger cars, or C-segment, by 25% to 30%.

The CEO called on staff to get behind his turnaround plan. Renault union members already staged sporadic strikes when the earlier round of cost-cutting was announced in May.

"We will need to take decisions that are sometimes difficult, but are necessary and positive for the company. I would describe it as a revolution," he wrote in the memo.

"This revolution, which must be pushed forward by all the men and women of the company, I'm calling it a 'Renaulution'."

By Gilles Guillaume

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.26% 421 End-of-day quote.-33.82%
PEUGEOT SA -0.42% 15.53 Real-time Quote.-26.74%
RENAULT 0.72% 25.32 Real-time Quote.-40.37%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.69% 150.06 Real-time Quote.-14.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PEUGEOT SA
08:38aEXCLUSIVE : Renault CEO - We may need more cuts to escape the red zone
RE
07:03aRENAULT CEO : We may need more cuts to escape the red zone
RE
09/08PSA : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/04JEAN-MARIE MESSIER : French rainmaker Maris breaks up with boutique partner Mess..
RE
09/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Carmakers join forces
09/04Honda and GM Move To Expand Alliance -- WSJ
DJ
09/03Groupe PSA and Total Create "Automotive Cells Company", a Joint Venture Dedic..
DJ
09/03Peugeot, Total Sign Deal for Battery Manufacturing JV
DJ
09/03GROUPE PSA : And Total Create "Automotive Cells Company", a Joint Venture Dedica..
BU
09/03PEUGEOT : Arnaud Deboeuf Appointed EVP Manufacturing and Supply Chain of Groupe ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 396 M 69 856 M 69 856 M
Net income 2020 1 656 M 1 947 M 1 947 M
Net cash 2020 6 219 M 7 314 M 7 314 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,73x
Yield 2020 3,20%
Capitalization 13 998 M 16 511 M 16 463 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart PEUGEOT SA
Duration : Period :
Peugeot SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,15 €
Last Close Price 15,61 €
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT SA-26.74%16 511
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.06%185 136
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.23%91 899
DAIMLER AG-7.69%57 511
BMW AG-13.63%48 124
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-11.53%46 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group