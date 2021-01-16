Peugeot : After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and PSA sealed their
long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the
world's fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to
fund the shift to electric driving and take on bigger rivals
Toyota and Volkswagen.
It took over a year for the Italian-American and French
automakers to finalise the $52 billion deal, during which the
global economy was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. They first
announced plans to merge in October 2019, to create a group with
annual sales of around 8.1 million vehicles.
"The merger between Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles N.V. that will lead the path to the creation of
Stellantis N.V. became effective today," the two automakers said
in a statement.
Shares in Stellantis, which will be
headed by current PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, will start
trading in Milan and Paris on Monday, and in New York on
Tuesday.
Now analysts and investors are turning their focus to how
Tavares plans to address the huge challenges facing the group –
from excess production capacity to a woeful performance in
China.
Tavares will hold his first press conference as Stellantis
CEO on Tuesday, after ringing NYSE's bell with Chairman John
Elkann.
FCA and PSA have said Stellantis can cut
annual costs by over 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) without
plant closures, and investors will be keen for more details on
how it will do this.
Marco Santino, a partner at consultants Oliver Wyman, said
he expected Tavares to disclose the outlines of his action plan
soon, but without divulging too many details at first.
"He has proven to be the kind of person who prefers action
to words, so I don't think he will make loud statements or try
to over-sell targets," he said.
Like all global automakers, Stellantis needs to invest
billions in the years ahead to transform its vehicle range for
the electric era.
But other pressing tasks loom, including reviving the
group's lagging fortunes in China, rationalising its huge global
empire and addressing massive overcapacity.
"It will be a step by step process, also to allow the market
to better appreciate every single move. I don't think we will
have all the details before one year," Santino said.
FCA CEO Mike Manley - who will head Stellantis' key North
American operations - has said 40% of the carmaker's expected
synergies would come from convergence of platforms and
powertrains and from optimising R&D investments, 35% from
savings on purchases, and another 7% from savings on sales
operations and general expenses.
