Peugeot : Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler

Shareholders in Peugeot SA on Monday approved the car maker's merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

At Peugeot's extraordinary general meeting concerning the auto makers' planned merger, more than 99% of the votes approved the resolutions for the combination.

"Together we will be stronger than on our own," Peugeot's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said at the meeting.

France's Peugeot and Italian-American Fiat Chrysler expect to complete the merger early this year, creating the combined company Stellantis.

Fiat Chrysler's extraordinary general meeting will be held Monday afternoon.

