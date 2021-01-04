Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot SA    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT SA

(UG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 01/04 06:09:02 am
22.97 EUR   +2.68%
06:20aPEUGEOT : Has Fulfilled All EU CO2 Targets, Board Chairman Says
DJ
06:14aPEUGEOT : Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler
DJ
03:18aPEUGEOT : Meetings of January 4, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peugeot : Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler

01/04/2021 | 06:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kim Richters

Shareholders in Peugeot SA on Monday approved the car maker's merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

At Peugeot's extraordinary general meeting concerning the auto makers' planned merger, more than 99% of the votes approved the resolutions for the combination.

"Together we will be stronger than on our own," Peugeot's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said at the meeting.

France's Peugeot and Italian-American Fiat Chrysler expect to complete the merger early this year, creating the combined company Stellantis.

Fiat Chrysler's extraordinary general meeting will be held Monday afternoon.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-21 0613ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 2.32% 14.988 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PEUGEOT SA 2.50% 22.91 Real-time Quote.0.00%
All news about PEUGEOT SA
06:20aPEUGEOT : Has Fulfilled All EU CO2 Targets, Board Chairman Says
DJ
06:14aPEUGEOT : Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler
DJ
03:18aPEUGEOT : Meetings of January 4, 2021
PU
03:11aMORNING BID-New Year. Same old market moves
RE
01/03ANALYSIS : For Peugeot and FCA, completing their merger is just the start
RE
01/03JOHN ELKANN : Fiat Chrysler's John Elkann Nears Crowning Achievement With PSA Me..
DJ
01/01Mahindra to focus on SUVs, electric after ending Ford JV talks
RE
2020Ford, Mahindra call off auto joint venture
RE
2020EU agrees investment deal with China to rebalance ties
RE
2020EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment deal
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60 892 M 74 852 M 74 852 M
Net income 2020 1 773 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
Net cash 2020 7 068 M 8 689 M 8 689 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 3,28%
Capitalization 19 843 M 24 240 M 24 392 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart PEUGEOT SA
Duration : Period :
Peugeot SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 23,57 €
Last Close Price 22,37 €
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT SA0.00%24 240
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%215 570
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.00%99 712
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 526
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.00%59 600
BMW AG0.00%56 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ