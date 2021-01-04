Log in
01/04 06:09:02 am
22.97 EUR   +2.68%
06:20aPEUGEOT : Has Fulfilled All EU CO2 Targets, Board Chairman Says
DJ
06:14aPEUGEOT : Shareholders Approve Merger With Fiat Chrysler
DJ
03:18aPEUGEOT : Meetings of January 4, 2021
PU
Peugeot shareholders approve autos mega-merger with Fiat

01/04/2021 | 06:13am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Fiat and Peugeot are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Saint-Nazaire

PARIS (Reuters) -Shareholders in Peugeot owner PSA gave the green light on Monday to the French company's merger with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), one of the last steps towards creating the world's fourth largest automaker.

At a special shareholder meeting, the deal to form the new company called Stellantis was first backed by top investors with double voting rights, including the Peugeot family, China's Dongfeng and the French state, via Bpifrance.

All other PSA shareholders backed the deal at a second meeting held online with a 99.85% approval rate among votes cast. FCA investors are due to give their verdict later on Monday.

"We are ready for this merger," PSA Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said, adding that the date for the closure of the deal would be announced shortly if all shareholder approvals were granted. He said the deal had now passed all regulatory tests.

The shareholding structure will be altered as part of the merger, and existing double voting rights - which are accrued over time and give investors more weight in decisions - will not be carried over.

Tavares, who will take the helm of the merged group, will have to revive the carmaker's fortunes in China, rationalise a sprawling global empire and address massive overcapacity, as well as focus like rivals on creating cleaner cars.

Stellantis will have 14 brands, from FCA's Fiat, Maserati and U.S.-focused Jeep, Dodge and Ram to PSA's Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS. PSA has traditionally been more focused on Europe.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Mark Potter and David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 60 892 M 74 852 M 74 852 M
Net income 2020 1 773 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
Net cash 2020 7 068 M 8 689 M 8 689 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
Yield 2020 3,28%
Capitalization 19 843 M 24 240 M 24 392 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart PEUGEOT SA
Duration : Period :
Peugeot SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 23,57 €
Last Close Price 22,37 €
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT SA0.00%24 240
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%215 570
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.00%99 712
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 526
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.00%59 600
BMW AG0.00%56 952
