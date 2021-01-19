Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Peugeot SA    UG   FR0000121501

PEUGEOT SA

(UG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Stellantis CEO: all our brands get a chance, China options open

01/19/2021 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of PSA Group, speaks during the annual results news conference at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris

(Reuters) - Stellantis, the carmaker forged from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA, will give all its 14 brands a chance at success and keep all options on the table for revitalising its struggling Chinese business, it top executive said on Tuesday.

In his first appearance at the helm of the sprawling group, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said he was "very confident" of delivering its planned 5 billion euros ($6 billion) of synergies, including 80% within four years. But while he talked of cost cuts, he also committed not to cut jobs following the merger.

Tavares' comments came as Stellantis shares surged more than 10% on their New York debut, mirroring strong increases in its French and Italian listed stocks since their launches on Monday.

The merger, completed on Saturday, has created the world's fourth-biggest carmaker to help make the switch to the new era of electrification and automated driving.

"The purpose is not to be big, but to be great at what we do," Tavares said, adding Stellantis would launch 10 new electrified vehicle models in 2021.

Tavares told reporters he had created a task force to find out "what went wrong" for both Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA in China. They have both fared poorly in the world's largest car market.

Tavares said the task force of Stellantis' top five executives would work on solutions for a comeback there.

When asked if that could include a new local partner, Tavares said the company "would not exclude anything".

Ahead of the merger, PSA and FCA pledged not to close plants and Tavares said Stellantis' ability to spread costs to invest in new vehicles would be a "shield" against job cuts.

However, he said Stellantis would likely decide in the next few weeks whether to make a fresh investment in Britain, and in its Ellesmere Port plant in particular, in an early test for both the carmaker and the Brexit trade deal.

Stellantis will have 14 brands, from FCA's Fiat, Maserati and U.S.-focused Jeep, Dodge and Ram to PSA's traditionally Europe-focused Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS.

Tavares, who was previously PSA's CEO, said all 14 brands would be given the opportunity "to rebound" and invest in new products as the group focuses on profitable growth.

"All brands and all plants will be given a chance," he said in an interview with German daily FAZ. "Of course, that doesn't mean we don't have to change things, we have to become smarter and more efficient."

Tavares told Italian daily La Repubblica the aim was to reach full capacity at all the group's production facilities.

"It will take time, but we can do so as we are able to work on a plurality of choices," he said.

(Writing by Nick Carey; Additional reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by Alison Williams, Mark Potter and Giles Elgood)

By Nick Carey, Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari


© Reuters 2021
All news about PEUGEOT SA
02:58pSTELLANTIS CEO : all our brands get a chance, China options open
RE
12:27pUK car investment decision looms in test of Brexit and Stellantis
RE
11:48aHow Volkswagen's $50 Billion Plan to Beat Tesla Short-Circuited
DJ
09:55aSTELLANTIS CEO : 80% of merger synergies within four years
RE
09:55aStellantis ceo tavares says "very confident" of attaining 5 billion euros i..
RE
03:15aFiat Chrysler Automobiles, Peugeot Complete Merger
MT
12:41aPEUGEOT : S&P Withdraws Peugeot Ratings Following Merger With Fiat Chrysler
MT
01/18Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut
RE
01/18PEUGEOT : New Name and Governance of Stellantis Take Effect
AQ
01/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Merger of FCA and Groupe PSA Has Been Completed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 60 808 M - -
Net income 2020 1 638 M - -
Net cash 2020 7 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 19 382 M 23 408 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart PEUGEOT SA
Duration : Period :
Peugeot SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEUGEOT SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Tavares Chairman-Management Board
Louis René Fernand Gallois Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxime Jean Alfred Picat Senior Vice President & Operational Director
Philippe de Rovira Chief Financial Officer
Carla Gohin Senior VP-Research & Advanced Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEUGEOT SA-2.32%23 408
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.13%205 920
VOLKSWAGEN AG-0.80%97 279
DAIMLER AG-1.94%73 222
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.00%71 522
BMW AG-3.79%54 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ