    PXA   AU0000158594

PEXA GROUP LIMITED

(PXA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/22 12:10:38 am
17.01 AUD   -1.28%
05:27pPEXA : FY22 Half Year Report
PU
2021Dye & Durham Surges Nearly 17% as Acquiring Australia-Listed Link Group for C$3.2 Billion
MT
2021Dye & Durham Acquiring Australia-Listed Link Group for C$3.2 Billion
MT
PEXA : FY22 Half Year Report

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
For personal use only

PEXA GROUP LIMITED

APPENDIX 4D - HALF YEAR REPORT GIVEN TO ASX UNDER LISTING RULE 4.2A.3 FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Item

Contents

1

Details of the reporting period

2

Results for announcement to the market

3

Net tangible assets per security

4

Other information

1. DETAILS OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Reporting period: 6 month period ended 31 December 2021

Previous corresponding period: 6 month period ended 31 December 2020

2. RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Up/down

% change

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

45,780

46%

145,464

99.684

Net profit / (loss) from ordinary

11,257

N/A

9,664

(1,593)

activities after tax for the period

attributable to members

Total comprehensive income /

11,256

N/A

9,663

(1,593)

(loss) for the period attributable to

members

Dividend: The company has not declared a dividend for the 6 month period ended 31 December 2021.

Brief explanation of any of the figures reported above necessary to enable the figures to be understood: Refer the "Review of Operations" section of the Directors' Report within the attached half-yearFinancial Statements.

3. NET TANGIBLE ASSETS PER SECURITY

% change

31 December 2021

31 December 2020

dollars per security

dollars per security

Net tangible assets

78%

(1.43)

(6.46)

per security

Net tangible assets are defined as the net assets of PEXA Group Limited less intangible assets. A large proportion of the Group's assets are intangible in nature. These assets are excluded from the calculation of net tangible assets per security resulting in the negative outcome shown above.

For personal use only

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the reporting period: N/A

Details of individual and total dividends or distributions and dividend or distribution payments: N/A

Details of any dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation: N/A

Details of associates and joint venture entities: N/A

Initial Public Offering (IPO)

On 14 June 2021, the Group announced the lodgement of its Prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and the Group's shares began trading on ASX on 1 July 2021, following the successful completion of the IPO.

There were multiple steps involved in the Group's IPO process, some of which occurred prior to 30 June 2021 and some in this half year reporting period. As a result, the financial statements are impacted in the current financial half year by certain transactions relating to the IPO.

Note 1(b) of the attached financial statements summarises these impacts on the current financial half year and the relevant notes to the financial report.

Any other information required pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 4.3A not contained in this Appendix 4D is found in the attached half year Financial Statements, ASX announcement and investor presentation lodged with this document.

This report is based on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 December 2021 which has been audited by Ernst & Young with the Independent Auditor's Report included in the 2022 half year Consolidated Financial Statements

For personal use only

PEXA Group Limited

ACN 629 193 764

Half-year financial report for the half- year ended 31 December 2021

PEXA Group Limited ACN 629 193 764 Table of Contents

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

only

Contents

Directors' Report

Auditors' Independence Declaration

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For personal use

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Financial Report

Directors' Declaration

Independent Auditors' Review Report

1

5

6

7

8

9

10-19

20

21-22

PEXA Group Limited ACN 629 193 764 Directors' Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Directors' Report

Corporate Information

PEXA Group Limited was incorporated on 4 October 2018. The consolidated financial statements of PEXA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (PEXA or collectively, the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 23 February 2022.

PEXA Group Limited (the parent company) is a public company, incorporated and domiciled in Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the stock ticker "PXA". The registered office is located at Tower 4, Level 16 727 Collins Street Melbourne 3008.

A description of the Group's operations and of its principal activities is included in the review of operations in the Directors' report. The Directors' report is not part of the half-year financial report.

Director

The Directors, who held office during or since the end of the half-year, held office for the full half-year unless otherwise stated, are as follows:

Mark Joiner (Independent Chairperson)

John Hawkins (Non-executive Director)

Glenn King (Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO))

Kirstin Ferguson (Non-executive Director)

Melanie Willis (Non-executive Director)

Vivek Bhatia (Non-executive Director)

Paul Rickard (Non-executive Director)

Company Secretary

Andrew Metcalfe (appointed 13 September 2021)

Ian Gilmour (resigned 13 September 2021)

Registered office

Level 16, Tower 4

727 Collins Street

Melbourne Vic 3008

Auditors

Ernst & Young

8 Exhibition Street

Melbourne Victoria 3000

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PEXA Group Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 254 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 13,7 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
Net Debt 2022 281 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2022 167x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 3 016 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
