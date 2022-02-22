PEXA : FY22 Half Year Report

Directors' Report
Corporate Information
PEXA Group Limited was incorporated on 4 October 2018. The consolidated financial statements of PEXA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (PEXA or collectively, the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 23 February 2022.
PEXA Group Limited (the parent company) is a public company, incorporated and domiciled in Australia, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the stock ticker "PXA". The registered office is located at Tower 4, Level 16 727 Collins Street Melbourne 3008.
A description of the Group's operations and of its principal activities is included in the review of operations in the Directors' report. The Directors' report is not part of the half-year financial report.
Director
The Directors, who held office during or since the end of the half-year, held office for the full half-year unless otherwise stated, are as follows:
Mark Joiner (Independent Chairperson)
John Hawkins (Non-executive Director)
Glenn King (Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO))
Kirstin Ferguson (Non-executive Director)
Melanie Willis (Non-executive Director)
Vivek Bhatia (Non-executive Director)
Paul Rickard (Non-executive Director)
Company Secretary
Andrew Metcalfe (appointed 13 September 2021)
Ian Gilmour (resigned 13 September 2021)
Registered office
Level 16, Tower 4
727 Collins Street
Melbourne Vic 3008
Auditors
Ernst & Young
8 Exhibition Street
Melbourne Victoria 3000