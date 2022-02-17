Peyto Exploration & Development : 2021 Reserves Press Release

The Reserve Life Index ("RLI") for the PDP, TP and P+P reserves fell slightly to 9, 16 and 25 years, respectively, mostly due to an 18% increase in fourth quarter production used to determine RLI. By comparison, Peyto's PDP reserve life is one of the longest in the North American industry.

Peyto replaced 188%, 194% and 308% of annual production with new PDP, TP, and P+P reserves. FD&A costs, including the change in Future Development Capital ("FDC"), for TP and P+P were $1.10/Mcfe ($6.61/boe) and $1.09/Mcfe ($6.53/boe), which reflects an increase of FDC for future drilling locations of $62 million and $304 million (forecast cost inflation combined with an increased number of future locations), for the respective categories. For comparative purposes, FD&A costs before increases in FDC were $0.94/Mcfe and $0.59/Mcfe, respectively.

Total Company reserve volumes for PDP, TP and P+P were up 11%, 6% and 8%, respectively, in absolute terms and increased 9%, 4% and 6%, respectively, on a per share basis

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. ("Peyto" or the "Company") is pleased to present the results and in- depth analysis of its independent reserve report effective December 31, 2021. The evaluation encompassed 100% of Peyto's reserves and was conducted by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ"). The year 2021 marks the Company's 23rd year of successful reserves development.

Each year the Company invests in the discovery of new reserves and the efficient and profitable development of existing reserves into high netback natural gas and NGL production for the purpose of generating the maximum possible return on capital for its shareholders.

Over the past 23 years, Peyto has explored for and discovered 7.7 TCFe of Alberta Deep Basin natural gas and associated liquids, of which 60% has now been developed

The Company invested 78% of funds from operations in 2021 to replace over 188% of produced reserves in the year and grow PDP reserves by 11%. Capital efficiency for 2021 matched the lowest in Company history at $9,000/boe/d while PDP FD&A was lowest in 19 years at $0.97/Mcfe. Looking forward to 2022, the Company expects capital efficiency of $10,000/boe/d, this implies a sustaining capital investment of $280 million on a 28% base production decline.

This capital budget along with Peyto's current monthly dividend is expected to be funded by a portion of free cashflow with the remainder used to pay down indebtedness. The 2022 capital program is projected to add between 35,000 and 40,000 boe/d of new production by year end, based on inflation adjusted onstream metrics of approximately $10,000/boe/d. Peyto expects that increases due to inflation will be partially offset by continued operational efficiency gains.

Growth and Income - Are the projected cash flows capable of funding the growing number of undeveloped opportunities and a sustainable dividend stream to shareholders, without sacrificing Peyto's financial flexibility or allowing for the timely repayment of any debt used?

Value Creation - How much value did the 2021 capital investments create, both in current producing reserves and in undeveloped potential? Has the Peyto team earned the right to continue investing shareholders' capital?

Base Reserves - How did the "base reserves" that were on production at the time of the last reserve report perform during the year, and how did any change in commodity price forecast affect their value?

One of the guiding principles at Peyto is "to tell you the business facts that we would want to know if our positions were reversed". Therefore, each year Peyto provides an extensive analysis of the independent reserve evaluation that goes far beyond industry norms in order to answer the most important questions for shareholders:

The following table summarizes Peyto's reserves and the discounted Net Present Value of future cash flows, before income tax, using the 3 Consultant Average (3CA) pricing forecast (GLJ, McDaniel, and Sproule), at December 31, 2021.

Based on the December 31, 2021 evaluation, the debt adjusted, Net Present Value of the Company's remaining Proved plus Probable Additional reserves ("P+P NPV", 5% discount, less debt) was $54/share, comprised of $26/share of developed reserves and $28/share of undeveloped reserves. This includes a provision for all abandonment liability for wells, well sites, pipelines, and facilities for which Peyto has ownership and responsibility.

In those 23 years, a total of $6.8 billion was invested in the Canadian economy in the acquisition and development of 4.5 TCFe of total developed natural gas and associated liquids at an average cost of $1.49/Mcfe, while a weighted average field netback

4. Risk Assessment - What are the risks associated with the assessment of Peyto's reserves and the risk of recovering future cashflows from the forecast production streams?

1. Base Reserves

Peyto's existing PDP reserves at the start of 2021 (the base reserves) were evaluated and adjusted for 2021 production as well as any technical or economic revisions resulting from the additional twelve months of production and commodity price data. As part of GLJ's independent engineering analysis, all base 1572 producing reserve entities (zones/wells) were evaluated. These base producing wells and zones represent a total gross Estimated Ultimate Recoverable (EUR) volume of 4.3 TCF (remaining PDP+PA reserves plus all cumulative production to date), which is within 1% from the prior year estimate. As a result, Peyto is pleased to report that its total base reserves continue to meet expectation, which provides confidence in the prediction of future recoveries.

For the first time in the last 13 years, the commodity price forecast for natural gas used by the independent engineers in this year's evaluation is significantly higher than last year which has had the effect of increasing the Net Present Value of all reserve categories. For example, the debt adjusted NPV, discounted at 5%, of last year's Proved Developed Producing reserves, increased $564 million, or 35%, due to the difference in commodity price forecasts and Peyto's realized historical offsets to posted prices. The 3CA price forecast used in the variable dollar economics is available on GLJ's website at www.gljpc.com.This forecast indicates falling AECO and liquid prices for the next two years followed thereafter by rising prices into the future.

For 2022, GLJ is forecasting the total base production (PDP reserves) to decline to approximately 72,000 boe/d (378 MMcf/d of gas and 9,000 bbl/d of NGLs) by December 2022. This decline implies a total base decline rate of approximately 28% from December 2021. The 2022 forecast decline rate is only slightly higher than the 2021 actual base decline of 27%. The 2021 base decline was higher than originally forecast due to facility and pipeline capacity restrictions, which should be eliminated with the 2022 infrastructure additions. The historical base decline rates and capital programs are shown in the following table:

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F Base Decline (%/yr)* 22% 33% 35% 34% 38% 40% 40% 37% 35% 29% 23% 27% 28% Capital Expenditures $261 $379 $618 $578 $690 $594 $469 $521 $232 $206 $236 $365 $375 ($MM) *The base decline represents the aggregate annual decline of all wells on production at the end of the previous year.

2. Value Creation/Reconciliation

During 2021, Peyto invested a total of $330 million in organic activity to evaluate exploration lands, expand its pipeline gathering network, and drill 95 gross (85.6 net) wells. Additionally, the Company invested $35 million to acquire a very low decline, under-developed producing asset in Cecilia. In keeping with Peyto's strategy of maximizing shareholder returns, an evaluation of the economic outcome of this investment activity is necessary to determine, on a go-forward basis, the best use of shareholders' capital. Not only does this look back analysis give shareholders a detailed report card on the capital that was invested, but it also helps illustrate the potential returns that can be generated from similar future undeveloped opportunities.

Exploration, Development, and Acquisition Activity

Of the total capital invested in exploration and development activities (excluding acquisitions) in 2021, approximately 3% was spent acquiring lands and seismic, 15% on pipeline and facility projects, and the remaining 82% was spent drilling, completing, and connecting existing and new reserves. Sixty one of the 95 gross wells drilled, or 64%, were previously identified as undeveloped reserves in last year's reserve report (52 Proved, 9 Probable Additional). The remaining 34 wells were locations developed in the year, on both existing and acquired

4