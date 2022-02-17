Peyto Exploration & Development : 2021 Reserves Press Release
NEWS RELEASE
FEBRUARY 16, 2022
SYMBOL: PEY - TSX
PEYTO PROFITABLY GROWS RESERVES IN 2021 AND
CONFIRMS LARGER CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR 2022
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. ("Peyto" or the "Company") is pleased to present the results and in- depth analysis of its independent reserve report effective December 31, 2021. The evaluation encompassed 100% of Peyto's reserves and was conducted by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ"). The year 2021 marks the Company's 23rd year of successful reserves development.
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Total Company reserve values (BT NPV5) for Proved Developed Producing ("PDP"), Total Proved ("TP"), and Proved plus Probable Additional ("P+P") reserves increased 76%, 55% and 53% on a debt adjusted per share basis to $17/share, $34/share, and $54/share due to higher commodity prices, increased reserve volumes, and the expiry of synthetic natural gas transportation costs.
Total Company reserve volumes for PDP, TP and P+P were up 11%, 6% and 8%, respectively, in absolute terms and increased 9%, 4% and 6%, respectively, on a per share basis
Peyto developed 375 BCF3e (62.5 million barrels of oil equivalent, "mmboes") of new PDP reserves at a Finding, Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") cost of $0.97/Mcfe ($5.84/boe) while the average field netback1 was $2.69/Mcfe ($16.14/boe), resulting in a 2.8 times recycle ratio2(3.8 times on an unhedged basis). The PDP FD&A cost was the lowest in the last 19 years of Peyto's history.
Peyto replaced 188%, 194% and 308% of annual production with new PDP, TP, and P+P reserves. FD&A costs, including the change in Future Development Capital ("FDC"), for TP and P+P were $1.10/Mcfe ($6.61/boe) and $1.09/Mcfe ($6.53/boe), which reflects an increase of FDC for future drilling locations of $62 million and $304 million (forecast cost inflation combined with an increased number of future locations), for the respective categories. For comparative purposes, FD&A costs before increases in FDC were $0.94/Mcfe and $0.59/Mcfe, respectively.
The Reserve Life Index ("RLI") for the PDP, TP and P+P reserves fell slightly to 9, 16 and 25 years, respectively, mostly due to an 18% increase in fourth quarter production used to determine RLI. By comparison, Peyto's PDP reserve life is one of the longest in the North American industry.
At year end, P+P reserves of 904 mmboes (4.7 TCF3 of gas, 67 mmbbls of pentanes and condensate, 27 mmbbls butane, 33 mmbbls propane and inclusive of 1274 future locations) had been assigned to just 19% of Peyto's total Deep Basin rights.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, Peyto invested $365 million of total capital1 to build approximately 40,300 boe/d at a cost of $9,000/boe/d, matching the lowest cost in Company history, and inclusive of the $35MM Cecilia acquisition of 2,750 boe/d ($12,700/boe/d).
1Capital Expenditures, Field Netback (Revenue less Royalties, Operating costs, and Transportation), Net Debt, Funds from Operations and Production are estimated and remain unaudited at this time.
2Recycle Ratio is Field Netback divided by FD&A.
3 BCF and TCF refers to billions and trillions of cubic feet, respectively.
2022 CAPITAL BUDGET
The Board of Directors of Peyto has approved a 2022 capital budget of $350-$400 million which, at the high end of the range, is 10% greater than the $365 million invested in 2021. As always, Peyto will ensure any capital plans will be nimble with the ability to react to changes in commodity prices and the global economic environment, both of which continue to be volatile and uncertain.
This capital budget along with Peyto's current monthly dividend is expected to be funded by a portion of free cashflow with the remainder used to pay down indebtedness. The 2022 capital program is projected to add between 35,000 and 40,000 boe/d of new production by year end, based on inflation adjusted onstream metrics of approximately $10,000/boe/d. Peyto expects that increases due to inflation will be partially offset by continued operational efficiency gains.
IMPROVED SUSTAINABILITY
Low Production and Reserves Replacement Cost:The Company invested 78% of funds from operations in 2021 to replace over 188% of produced reserves in the year and grow PDP reserves by 11%. Capital efficiency for 2021 matched the lowest in Company history at $9,000/boe/d while PDP FD&A was lowest in 19 years at $0.97/Mcfe. Looking forward to 2022, the Company expects capital efficiency of $10,000/boe/d, this implies a sustaining capital investment of $280 million on a 28% base production decline.
Long Life, Low Decline Production: Peyto's base production is forecasted by GLJ to fall to 72,000 boe/d in December of 2022, implying a 28% annual decline from 100,000 boe/d in December 2021. This annual production decline rate is similar to the 27% in 2021, despite 14% year over year production growth. Peyto's PDP RLI is 9 years, based on Q4 2021 production rate of 98,400 boe/d, which is one of the longest PDP RLIs in the industry.
Low Risk Reserves: At year end, Peyto had 1,820 gross (1,612 net) producing wells that are forecast to remain on production for decades to come. The lack of mobile water in the low permeability, Deep Basin reservoirs combined with Peyto's low-cost operations and efficient processing facilities results in very long producing lives for the existing proven producing wells which are exempt from the vulnerabilities of high- cost, third party midstream processing.
Minimal Liabilities: The forecast cost of Peyto's future abandonment and reclamation liability (all wells, pipelines, well sites, & facilities) is $61.5 million (NPV5), which represents 1% of the total $5.0 billion of forecast future value of the developed reserves1 (NPV5), illustrating Peyto's disciplined, organic approach to finding and developing natural gas that has delivered one of the highest ratios of producing to non-producing wells in the industry.
Strong ESG Performance: Methane (particularly flared and vented) emissions intensity was reduced again in 2021, now down approximately 55% since 2016. This positions the Company to achieve its new goal of a 75% reduction by 2023. With less than half of the emissions intensity (emissions per unit of production) of the rest of the natural gas production and processing industry in Canada, Peyto's reserves are extracted with far less environmental impact*. During 2021 Peyto also completed a geological and feasibility assessment of nearby deep porous reservoirs as candidates for carbon capture and underground storage in the Greater Sundance area. These reservoirs appear to have more than adequate capacity to store all Peyto's future carbon emissions from the area.
Over the past 23 years, Peyto has explored for and discovered 7.7 TCFe of Alberta Deep Basin natural gas and associated liquids, of which 60% has now been developed1.
Peyto 23-year cumulative production (to Dec. 31/21):
2.234 TCFe
Total Proved + Probable Additional Developed reserves:
2.313 TCFe
Total Developed natural gas and liquids:
4.547 TCFe
Total Proved + Probable Additional Undeveloped reserves:
3.109 TCFe
Total explored for and discovered:
7.655 TCFe
Each year the Company invests in the discovery of new reserves and the efficient and profitable development of existing reserves into high netback natural gas and NGL production for the purpose of generating the maximum possible return on capital for its shareholders.
In those 23 years, a total of $6.8 billion was invested in the Canadian economy in the acquisition and development of 4.5 TCFe of total developed natural gas and associated liquids at an average cost of $1.49/Mcfe, while a weighted average field netback3 of $3.43/Mcfe delivered $6.9 billion in FFO, $2.5 billion in dividends and distributions to shareholders, and resulted in a cumulative recycle ratio2 of 2.3 times. Royalty payments made to Alberta during this time have totaled over $966 million.
Based on the December 31, 2021 evaluation, the debt adjusted, Net Present Value of the Company's remaining Proved plus Probable Additional reserves ("P+P NPV", 5% discount, less debt) was $54/share, comprised of $26/share of developed reserves and $28/share of undeveloped reserves. This includes a provision for all abandonment liability for wells, well sites, pipelines, and facilities for which Peyto has ownership and responsibility.
1Developed Reserves is Total Proved + Probable Additional Developed Reserves and includes Proved Developed Producing+Probable Additional reserves and Proved Developed Non-Producing+Probable Additional reserves.
2021 RESERVES REPORT AND ANALYSIS
The following table summarizes Peyto's reserves and the discounted Net Present Value of future cash flows, before income tax, using the 3 Consultant Average (3CA) pricing forecast (GLJ, McDaniel, and Sproule), at December 31, 2021.
Before Tax Net Present Value ($millions)
Oil &
Discounted at
Reserve Category
Gas
NGL
BCFe
mmboe
(BCF)
(mstb)
(6:1)
(6:1)
0%
5%
8%
10%
Proved Developed
Producing
1,569
42,286
1,823
304
6,194
3,965
3,272
2,943
Proved Non-producing
43
1,114
50
8
159
104
85
76
Proved Undeveloped
1,307
38,047
1,535
256
5,136
2,830
2,088
1,732
Total Proved
2,919
81,447
3,407
568
11,490
6,900
5,445
4,752
Probable Additional
1,737
46,191
2,014
336
7,701
3,291
2,228
1,779
Proved + Probable
Additional
4,656
127,638
5,421
904
19,191
10,191
7,673
6,531
Note: Based on the GLJ report effective December 31, 2021. Tables may not add due to rounding.
ANALYSIS FOR PEYTO SHAREHOLDERS
One of the guiding principles at Peyto is "to tell you the business facts that we would want to know if our positions were reversed". Therefore, each year Peyto provides an extensive analysis of the independent reserve evaluation that goes far beyond industry norms in order to answer the most important questions for shareholders:
Base Reserves - How did the "base reserves" that were on production at the time of the last reserve report perform during the year, and how did any change in commodity price forecast affect their value?
Value Creation - How much value did the 2021 capital investments create, both in current producing reserves and in undeveloped potential? Has the Peyto team earned the right to continue investing shareholders' capital?
Growth and Income - Are the projected cash flows capable of funding the growing number of undeveloped opportunities and a sustainable dividend stream to shareholders, without sacrificing Peyto's financial flexibility or allowing for the timely repayment of any debt used?
4. Risk Assessment - What are the risks associated with the assessment of Peyto's reserves and the risk of recovering future cashflows from the forecast production streams?
1. Base Reserves
Peyto's existing PDP reserves at the start of 2021 (the base reserves) were evaluated and adjusted for 2021 production as well as any technical or economic revisions resulting from the additional twelve months of production and commodity price data. As part of GLJ's independent engineering analysis, all base 1572 producing reserve entities (zones/wells) were evaluated. These base producing wells and zones represent a total gross Estimated Ultimate Recoverable (EUR) volume of 4.3 TCF (remaining PDP+PA reserves plus all cumulative production to date), which is within 1% from the prior year estimate. As a result, Peyto is pleased to report that its total base reserves continue to meet expectation, which provides confidence in the prediction of future recoveries.
For the first time in the last 13 years, the commodity price forecast for natural gas used by the independent engineers in this year's evaluation is significantly higher than last year which has had the effect of increasing the Net Present Value of all reserve categories. For example, the debt adjusted NPV, discounted at 5%, of last year's Proved Developed Producing reserves, increased $564 million, or 35%, due to the difference in commodity price forecasts and Peyto's realized historical offsets to posted prices. The 3CA price forecast used in the variable dollar economics is available on GLJ's website at www.gljpc.com.This forecast indicates falling AECO and liquid prices for the next two years followed thereafter by rising prices into the future.
For 2022, GLJ is forecasting the total base production (PDP reserves) to decline to approximately 72,000 boe/d (378 MMcf/d of gas and 9,000 bbl/d of NGLs) by December 2022. This decline implies a total base decline rate of approximately 28% from December 2021. The 2022 forecast decline rate is only slightly higher than the 2021 actual base decline of 27%. The 2021 base decline was higher than originally forecast due to facility and pipeline capacity restrictions, which should be eliminated with the 2022 infrastructure additions. The historical base decline rates and capital programs are shown in the following table:
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022F
Base Decline (%/yr)*
22%
33%
35%
34%
38%
40%
40%
37%
35%
29%
23%
27%
28%
Capital Expenditures
$261
$379
$618
$578
$690
$594
$469
$521
$232
$206
$236
$365
$375
($MM)
*The base decline represents the aggregate annual decline of all wells on production at the end of the previous year.
2. Value Creation/Reconciliation
During 2021, Peyto invested a total of $330 million in organic activity to evaluate exploration lands, expand its pipeline gathering network, and drill 95 gross (85.6 net) wells. Additionally, the Company invested $35 million to acquire a very low decline, under-developed producing asset in Cecilia. In keeping with Peyto's strategy of maximizing shareholder returns, an evaluation of the economic outcome of this investment activity is necessary to determine, on a go-forward basis, the best use of shareholders' capital. Not only does this look back analysis give shareholders a detailed report card on the capital that was invested, but it also helps illustrate the potential returns that can be generated from similar future undeveloped opportunities.
Exploration, Development, and Acquisition Activity
Of the total capital invested in exploration and development activities (excluding acquisitions) in 2021, approximately 3% was spent acquiring lands and seismic, 15% on pipeline and facility projects, and the remaining 82% was spent drilling, completing, and connecting existing and new reserves. Sixty one of the 95 gross wells drilled, or 64%, were previously identified as undeveloped reserves in last year's reserve report (52 Proved, 9 Probable Additional). The remaining 34 wells were locations developed in the year, on both existing and acquired
lands, and were not recognized in last year's report. Out of the 95 gross wells drilled in 2021, 81 wells were brought onstream during the year and 28 of those wells (35%) fully recovered their capital investment before the end of 2021. This rapid payout of capital is the quickest in Peyto history.
In January 2021, Peyto acquired strategic assets in Cecilia, immediately adjacent to and contiguous with Peyto's Greater Sundance core area, including a 30 mmcf/d gas plant and interconnected pipelines. The combined acquisition cost was $35 million and included 114 gross (106 net) producing wells with stable, very low decline (less than 5%/yr) production of approximately 2,900 boe/d (95% gas). During 2021, Peyto drilled and brought onstream 20 gross (20 net) development wells on the acquired lands and grew production to 15,000 boe/d by year end through expansion of the Cecilia plant, using additional compression, and by routing gas through the interconnected gathering system to other Peyto plants in the area.
The undeveloped reserves at year end 2020 originally booked to the 61 drilled locations referred to above, totaled 221 BCFe (3.6 BCFe/well) of Proved Undeveloped plus Probable Additional reserves for a forecast capital investment of $193 million ($0.87/Mcfe). In actuality, $192 million of capital ($0.84/Mcfe) was spent on these 61 wells during 2021, yielding Proved Developed Producing plus Probable Additional reserves of 227 BCFe (3.7 BCFe/well).
The following table illustrates the Company's historical performance in converting predicted future undeveloped locations into producing wells and demonstrates that Peyto has consistently converted more reserves at a lower cost than was forecast.
Booked
Forecast
Actual
Actual/
Reserve
Total
Booked/
Forecast
Locations
Forecast Outcome
Cost per
Actual Outcome
Cost per
Year
Drills
Total
Cost per
Converted
Unit
Unit
Unit
gross
gross wells
BCFe
Capex*
$/Mcfe
BCFe
Capex*
$/Mcfe
wells
$MM
$MM
2010
48
30
63%
84
$123
$1.46
102
$138
$1.35
-8%
2011
70
51
73%
152
$214
$1.41
151
$209
$1.38
-2%
2012
86
60
70%
189
$295
$1.56
196
$278
$1.42
-9%
2013
99
69
70%
206
$332
$1.61
218
$310
$1.42
-12%
2014
123
90
73%
278
$417
$1.50
288
$419
$1.45
-3%
2015
140
103
74%
307
$456
$1.49
348
$385
$1.11
-26%
2016
128
82
64%
254
$297
$1.17
254
$246
$0.97
-17%
2017
142
97
68%
298
$295
$0.99
321
$305
$0.95
-4%
2018
70
37
53%
104
$115
$1.10
120
$118
$0.98
-11%
2019
61
39
64%
129
$111
$0.86
123
$109
$0.88
+2%
2020
64
52
81%
172
$158
$0.92
165
$135
$0.82
-11%
2021
95
61
64%
221
$193
$0.87
227
$192
$0.84
-3%
Total
1,126
771
68%
2,394
3,006
$1.26
2,513
$2,844
$1.13
-10%
*Capex represents only well related capital for drilling, completion, equipping and tie-in
This annual analysis of reserves that are converted from undeveloped to developed helps to validate the accuracy of the remaining future undeveloped reserves and the associated capital requirements. This accuracy, by which Peyto can predict future reserve recoveries and capital requirements, also helps to reduce the risk associated with valuing future undeveloped locations.
Value Reconciliation
In order to measure the success of all capital invested in 2021, it is necessary to quantify the total amount of value created during the year and compare that to the total amount of capital invested. Each year, Peyto runs last year's reserve evaluation with this year's price forecast to remove the change in value attributable to commodity prices. This approach isolates the value created by the Peyto team from the value created (or lost) by those changes
