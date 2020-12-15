Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.    PEY   CA7170461064

PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(PEY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Peyto Exploration & Development : Confirms Dividends for January 15, 2021

12/15/2020 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DECEMBER 15, 2020

TSX SYMBOL: PEY

PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. CONFIRMS DIVIDENDS FOR

JANUARY 15, 2021

CALGARY, ALBERTA- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto") confirms that the quarterly dividend with respect to fourth quarter of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on January 15, 2021, for shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2020.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to visit the Peyto website at www.peyto.comto learn more about what makes Peyto one of North America's most exciting energy companies. The website also includes the President's monthly report, which discusses various topics chosen by the President and includes estimates of monthly capital expenditures and production. For further information please contact:

Darren Gee

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 261-6081

Fax: (403) 451-4100

Certain information set forth in this document, including management's assessment of Peyto's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond these parties' control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Peyto's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive therefrom. The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:32:10 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.
05:33pPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for January 15, 2021
PU
05:00pPeyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for January 15, 2021
GL
11/12ANALYST ACTIONS : Peyto Exploration & Development Kept at Hold by TPH After Q3 R..
MT
11/12PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces 1,000th Horizontal Well and Q3 2020 ..
AQ
11/12Peyto Swings to Third-Quarter Loss Year over Year
MT
11/11PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces 1,000th Horizontal Well and Q3 2020 ..
PU
11/11PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces 1,000th Horizontal Well and Q3 2020 ..
AQ
11/11Peyto Announces 1,000th Horizontal Well and Q3 2020 Financial Results
GL
10/26PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : ESG Committee
PU
09/29PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 404 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2020 -78,0 M -61,4 M -61,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 174 M 924 M 924 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,37x
Yield 2020 2,97%
Capitalization 478 M 376 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,13 CAD
Last Close Price 2,90 CAD
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren Gee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Gray Chairman
Jean-Paul H. Lachance Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Kathy Turgeon Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP-Finance
Michael MacBean Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.-23.68%374
CONOCOPHILLIPS-34.92%45 196
CNOOC LIMITED-45.99%41 410
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-37.82%30 382
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-25.55%28 886
ECOPETROL S.A.-31.01%27 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ