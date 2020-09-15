Log in
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(PEY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/15 04:00:00 pm
2.69 CAD   +0.75%
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for October 15, 2020

09/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto") confirms that the quarterly dividend with respect to third quarter of $0.01 per common share is to be paid on October 15, 2020, for shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.  The ex-dividend date is September 29, 2020.

Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to visit the Peyto website at www.peyto.com to learn more about what makes Peyto one of North America’s most exciting energy companies.  The website also includes the President’s monthly report, which discusses various topics chosen by the President and includes estimates of monthly capital expenditures and production.  For further information please contact:

Darren Gee
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:(403) 261-6081
Fax:(403) 451-4100

Certain information set forth in this document, including management's assessment of Peyto's future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements.  By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond these parties' control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.  Peyto's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Peyto will derive therefrom.  The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
