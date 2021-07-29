PFB : Q2 2021 Financial Statement

Notice of non-auditor review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of PFB Corporation for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.
The Corporation's independent auditor, KPMG LLP, has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Dated: July 29, 2021
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
Three month periods
Six month periods
ended June 30
ended June 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales
5
$ 40,049
$ 31,518
$ 66,107
$ 55,751
Cost of sales
7
(30,289)
(21,987)
(49,612)
(40,483)
Gross profit
9,760
9,531
16,495
15,268
Selling expenses
(2,908)
(2,733)
(5,756)
(5,877)
Administrative expenses
(2,074)
(1,905)
(3,708)
(3,639)
Other (losses) gains
16
(41)
195
15
106
Operating income
4,737
5,088
7,046
5,858
Insurance claim - gain
-
65
-
65
Investment income
1
4
27
50
Finance costs
(267)
(282)
(538)
(572)
Income before taxes
4,471
4,875
6,535
5,401
Income taxes expense
(1,224)
(1,125)
(1,634)
(1,305)
Net income for the period
$ 3,247
$
3,750
$ 4,901
$
4,096
Earnings per share - $ per share
Basic
6
$
0.48
$
0.56
$
0.72
$
0.61
Diluted
6
$
0.46
$
0.55
$
0.69
$
0.60
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
Diluted
6
6,797,003
6,691,003
6,797,003
6,691,003
6
7,116,407
6,863,296
7,121,527
6,876,010
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Thousands of Canadian dollars
Three month periods
Six month periods
ended June 30
ended June 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income for the period
$
3,247
$
3,750
$
4,901
$
4,096
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations,
(451)
(1,128)
(837)
1,279
net of tax
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period
(451)
(1,128)
(837)
1,279
Comprehensive income for the period
$
2,796
$
2,622
$
4,064
$
5,375
All comprehensive income for the periods is attributable to the shareholders of the Corporation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at June 30, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020
Thousands of Canadian dollars
Note
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
17
$
22,973
$
21,079
$
32,271
Cash - restricted
17
1,389
1,610
2,033
Trade receivables
17
17,637
15,021
10,692
Inventories
7
18,600
13,239
10,061
Income taxes recoverable
649
-
-
Prepaid expenses
1,387
1,251
546
Contract costs
8
878
503
732
Total current assets
63,513
52,703
56,335
Non-current assets
Marketable securities - restricted
17
1,483
1,483
1,483
Property, plant and equipment
11
32,348
34,984
33,400
Right-of-use assets
12
5,720
6,790
6,287
Intangible assets
1,345
1,576
1,410
Goodwill
2,197
2,358
2,241
Accrued defined benefit pension plan
37
304
37
Deferred income tax assets
197
357
313
Total non-current assets
43,327
47,852
45,171
Total assets
$
106,840
$
100,555
$
101,506
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
$
13,093
$
11,510
$
11,661
Contract liabilities
9
11,293
8,400
7,719
Income taxes payable
386
2,191
1,999
Debt
13, 15, 17
7,671
367
373
Lease obligations
14, 15
1,093
1,129
1,161
Total current liabilities
33,536
23,597
22,913
Non-current liabilities
Debt
13, 15, 17
-
7,671
7,483
Lease obligations
14, 15
7,293
8,250
7,734
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,307
1,194
1,410
Total non-current liabilities
8,600
17,115
16,627
Total liabilities
42,136
40,712
39,540
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
22,014
21,012
22,014
Equity-settled employee benefits reserve
159
1,042
125
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,382
4,417
2,219
Retained earnings
41,149
33,372
37,608
Shareholders' equity
64,704
59,843
61,966
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
106,840
$
100,555
$
101,506
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
