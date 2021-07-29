Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. PFB Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFB   CA69331T1012

PFB CORPORATION

(PFB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/29 03:11:51 pm
25.16 CAD   +2.69%
PFB : Q2 2021 Financial Statement

07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Notice of non-auditor review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of PFB Corporation for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditor, KPMG LLP, has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Dated: July 29, 2021

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

Three month periods

Six month periods

ended June 30

ended June 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

5

$ 40,049

$ 31,518

$ 66,107

$ 55,751

Cost of sales

7

(30,289)

(21,987)

(49,612)

(40,483)

Gross profit

9,760

9,531

16,495

15,268

Selling expenses

(2,908)

(2,733)

(5,756)

(5,877)

Administrative expenses

(2,074)

(1,905)

(3,708)

(3,639)

Other (losses) gains

16

(41)

195

15

106

Operating income

4,737

5,088

7,046

5,858

Insurance claim - gain

-

65

-

65

Investment income

1

4

27

50

Finance costs

(267)

(282)

(538)

(572)

Income before taxes

4,471

4,875

6,535

5,401

Income taxes expense

(1,224)

(1,125)

(1,634)

(1,305)

Net income for the period

$ 3,247

$

3,750

$ 4,901

$

4,096

Earnings per share - $ per share

Basic

6

$

0.48

$

0.56

$

0.72

$

0.61

Diluted

6

$

0.46

$

0.55

$

0.69

$

0.60

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

Diluted

6

6,797,003

6,691,003

6,797,003

6,691,003

6

7,116,407

6,863,296

7,121,527

6,876,010

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Thousands of Canadian dollars

Three month periods

Six month periods

ended June 30

ended June 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income for the period

$

3,247

$

3,750

$

4,901

$

4,096

Other comprehensive (loss) income:

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to income:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations,

(451)

(1,128)

(837)

1,279

net of tax

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(451)

(1,128)

(837)

1,279

Comprehensive income for the period

$

2,796

$

2,622

$

4,064

$

5,375

All comprehensive income for the periods is attributable to the shareholders of the Corporation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020

Thousands of Canadian dollars

Note

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

17

$

22,973

$

21,079

$

32,271

Cash - restricted

17

1,389

1,610

2,033

Trade receivables

17

17,637

15,021

10,692

Inventories

7

18,600

13,239

10,061

Income taxes recoverable

649

-

-

Prepaid expenses

1,387

1,251

546

Contract costs

8

878

503

732

Total current assets

63,513

52,703

56,335

Non-current assets

Marketable securities - restricted

17

1,483

1,483

1,483

Property, plant and equipment

11

32,348

34,984

33,400

Right-of-use assets

12

5,720

6,790

6,287

Intangible assets

1,345

1,576

1,410

Goodwill

2,197

2,358

2,241

Accrued defined benefit pension plan

37

304

37

Deferred income tax assets

197

357

313

Total non-current assets

43,327

47,852

45,171

Total assets

$

106,840

$

100,555

$

101,506

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

17

$

13,093

$

11,510

$

11,661

Contract liabilities

9

11,293

8,400

7,719

Income taxes payable

386

2,191

1,999

Debt

13, 15, 17

7,671

367

373

Lease obligations

14, 15

1,093

1,129

1,161

Total current liabilities

33,536

23,597

22,913

Non-current liabilities

Debt

13, 15, 17

-

7,671

7,483

Lease obligations

14, 15

7,293

8,250

7,734

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,307

1,194

1,410

Total non-current liabilities

8,600

17,115

16,627

Total liabilities

42,136

40,712

39,540

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

22,014

21,012

22,014

Equity-settled employee benefits reserve

159

1,042

125

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,382

4,417

2,219

Retained earnings

41,149

33,372

37,608

Shareholders' equity

64,704

59,843

61,966

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

106,840

$

100,555

$

101,506

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Financials
Sales 2021 140 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 16,9 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2021 35,4 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 167 M 134 M 134 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 399
Free-Float 43,4%
