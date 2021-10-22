PFB : Q3 2021 Financial Statement

Notice of non-auditor review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of PFB Corporation for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.
The Corporation's independent auditor, KPMG LLP, has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Dated: October 22, 2021
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
Three month periods
Nine month periods
ended September 30
ended September 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales
5
$ 47,981
$ 41,986
$ 114,088
$ 97,737
Cost of sales
7
(34,799)
(26,569)
(84,411)
(67,052)
Gross profit
13,182
15,417
29,677
30,685
Selling expenses
(3,135)
(3,118)
(8,891)
(8,995)
Administrative expenses
(2,232)
(2,317)
(5,940)
(5,956)
Other (losses) gains
16
(44)
(7)
(29)
99
Operating income
7,771
9,975
14,817
15,833
Insurance claim - gain
-
-
-
65
Investment income
5
5
32
55
Finance costs
(264)
(278)
(802)
(850)
Income before taxes
7,512
9,702
14,047
15,103
Income taxes expense
(1,712)
(2,371)
(3,346)
(3,676)
Net income for the period
$ 5,800
$ 7,331
$ 10,701
$ 11,427
Earnings per share - $ per share
Basic
6
$
0.85
$
1.09
$
1.57
$
1.70
Diluted
6
$
0.81
$
1.08
$
1.50
$
1.68
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
6
6,797,003
6,752,166
6,797,003
6,711,539
Diluted
6
7,118,087
6,855,796
7,120,645
6,807,121
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Thousands of Canadian dollars
Three month periods
Nine month periods
ended September 30
ended September 30
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income for the period
$
5,800
$
7,331
$
10,701
$
11,427
Other comprehensive gain (loss) income:
Items that may subsequently be reclassified to income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations,
908
(596)
77
683
net of tax
Other comprehensive gain (loss) income for the period
908
(596)
77
683
Comprehensive income for the period
$
6,708
$
6,735
$
10,778
$
12,110
All comprehensive income for the periods is attributable to the shareholders of the Corporation.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at September 30, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020
Thousands of Canadian dollars
Note
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
17
$
34,088
$
29,345
$
32,271
Cash - restricted
17
2,467
3,216
2,033
Trade receivables
17
18,342
15,427
10,692
Inventories
7
14,624
11,244
10,061
Prepaid expenses
950
899
546
Contract costs
8
799
403
732
Total current assets
71,270
60,534
56,335
Non-current assets
Marketable securities - restricted
17
1,483
1,483
1,483
Property, plant and equipment
11
32,050
34,187
33,400
Right-of-use assets
12
5,839
6,498
6,287
Intangible assets
1,341
1,510
1,410
Goodwill
2,242
2,320
2,241
Accrued defined benefit pension plan
37
304
37
Deferred income tax assets
196
355
313
Total non-current assets
43,188
46,657
45,171
Total assets
$
114,458
$
107,191
$
101,506
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
17
$
13,350
$
10,871
$
11,661
Contract liabilities
9
12,660
9,719
7,719
Income taxes payable
414
2,311
1,999
Debt
13, 15, 17
7,578
370
373
Lease obligations
14, 15
1,159
1,153
1,161
Total current liabilities
35,161
24,424
22,913
Non-current liabilities
Debt
13, 15, 17
-
7,577
7,483
Lease obligations
14, 15
7,336
7,959
7,734
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,208
1,196
1,410
Total non-current liabilities
8,544
16,732
16,627
Total liabilities
43,705
41,156
39,540
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
22,014
22,014
22,014
Equity-settled employee benefits reserve
174
108
125
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,296
3,821
2,219
Retained earnings
46,269
40,092
37,608
Shareholders' equity
70,753
66,035
61,966
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
114,458
$
107,191
$
101,506
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
