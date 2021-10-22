PFB : Q3 2021 Financial Statement

For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Notice of non-auditor review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of PFB Corporation for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditor, KPMG LLP, has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Dated: October 22, 2021

