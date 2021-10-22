Log in
    PFB   CA69331T1012

PFB CORPORATION

(PFB)
PFB : Q3 2021 Financial Statement

10/22/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Notice of non-auditor review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of PFB Corporation for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 are the responsibility of the Corporation's management.

The Corporation's independent auditor, KPMG LLP, has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Dated: October 22, 2021

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

Three month periods

Nine month periods

ended September 30

ended September 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

5

$ 47,981

$ 41,986

$ 114,088

$ 97,737

Cost of sales

7

(34,799)

(26,569)

(84,411)

(67,052)

Gross profit

13,182

15,417

29,677

30,685

Selling expenses

(3,135)

(3,118)

(8,891)

(8,995)

Administrative expenses

(2,232)

(2,317)

(5,940)

(5,956)

Other (losses) gains

16

(44)

(7)

(29)

99

Operating income

7,771

9,975

14,817

15,833

Insurance claim - gain

-

-

-

65

Investment income

5

5

32

55

Finance costs

(264)

(278)

(802)

(850)

Income before taxes

7,512

9,702

14,047

15,103

Income taxes expense

(1,712)

(2,371)

(3,346)

(3,676)

Net income for the period

$ 5,800

$ 7,331

$ 10,701

$ 11,427

Earnings per share - $ per share

Basic

6

$

0.85

$

1.09

$

1.57

$

1.70

Diluted

6

$

0.81

$

1.08

$

1.50

$

1.68

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

6

6,797,003

6,752,166

6,797,003

6,711,539

Diluted

6

7,118,087

6,855,796

7,120,645

6,807,121

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Thousands of Canadian dollars

Three month periods

Nine month periods

ended September 30

ended September 30

Note

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income for the period

$

5,800

$

7,331

$

10,701

$

11,427

Other comprehensive gain (loss) income:

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to income:

Foreign currency translation adjustments

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations,

908

(596)

77

683

net of tax

Other comprehensive gain (loss) income for the period

908

(596)

77

683

Comprehensive income for the period

$

6,708

$

6,735

$

10,778

$

12,110

All comprehensive income for the periods is attributable to the shareholders of the Corporation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2021 and 2020, and December 31, 2020

Thousands of Canadian dollars

Note

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

17

$

34,088

$

29,345

$

32,271

Cash - restricted

17

2,467

3,216

2,033

Trade receivables

17

18,342

15,427

10,692

Inventories

7

14,624

11,244

10,061

Prepaid expenses

950

899

546

Contract costs

8

799

403

732

Total current assets

71,270

60,534

56,335

Non-current assets

Marketable securities - restricted

17

1,483

1,483

1,483

Property, plant and equipment

11

32,050

34,187

33,400

Right-of-use assets

12

5,839

6,498

6,287

Intangible assets

1,341

1,510

1,410

Goodwill

2,242

2,320

2,241

Accrued defined benefit pension plan

37

304

37

Deferred income tax assets

196

355

313

Total non-current assets

43,188

46,657

45,171

Total assets

$

114,458

$

107,191

$

101,506

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables

17

$

13,350

$

10,871

$

11,661

Contract liabilities

9

12,660

9,719

7,719

Income taxes payable

414

2,311

1,999

Debt

13, 15, 17

7,578

370

373

Lease obligations

14, 15

1,159

1,153

1,161

Total current liabilities

35,161

24,424

22,913

Non-current liabilities

Debt

13, 15, 17

-

7,577

7,483

Lease obligations

14, 15

7,336

7,959

7,734

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,208

1,196

1,410

Total non-current liabilities

8,544

16,732

16,627

Total liabilities

43,705

41,156

39,540

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

22,014

22,014

22,014

Equity-settled employee benefits reserve

174

108

125

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,296

3,821

2,219

Retained earnings

46,269

40,092

37,608

Shareholders' equity

70,753

66,035

61,966

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

114,458

$

107,191

$

101,506

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

