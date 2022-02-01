Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-RPT: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/01/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.02.2022 / 11:09
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Release of an announcement according to Section 111c of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Pfeiffer Vacuum deepens cooperation with Busch SE Group on IT

Asslar, 1 February 2022. On 31 January 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum Shared Services GmbH ("PVS") entered into a framework agreement with Busch Dienste GmbH and other companies of Busch SE group regarding the provision of services for the establishment and operation of a joint IT system.

PVS is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. Busch Dienste is a wholly owned, direct subsidiary of Busch SE. Busch SE, in turn, indirectly holds approx. 62.96% of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

The framework agreement stipulates, inter alia, that PVS provides the following services as the central IT service provider for Busch SE group: SAP operation and SAP provision as well as central functions in the areas of IT purchasing, IT portfolio management, and project and program management.

Other services to be provided at a later date will be subject to separate addenda. The framework agreement has an indefinite term and may be terminated prematurely under certain conditions, in particular in the event of serious breaches of contract or a reduction of Busch group's shareholding to 50% or less of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. The term of individual services depends on the respective service descriptions.

For the services to be performed by PVS to Busch SE group customary market prices are to be paid, which have been confirmed on the basis of a comprehensive benchmarking with the support of external consultants. The total economic volume of the framework agreement depends, in particular, on the degree of the degree of the roll-out of the joint IT system. It is expected that the payments to be made by the Busch SE group to PVS under the framework agreement as part of a first expansion stage of the joint IT system until year-end 2022 will amount to approx. EUR 2.8 million. For the subsequent years until 2024, average annual payments to PVS are expected to amount to approx. EUR 16.6 million.

Asslar, 1 February 2022

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Management Board
Further Information:

About Pfeiffer Vacuum
Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.

Contact
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com


01.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1275239  01.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1275239&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
05:11aDGAP-RPT : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [t..
EQ
01/25Atlas Copco profit lags as margin squeeze offsets strong demand
RE
2021PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG(XTRA : PFV) dropped from Germany TECDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
2021PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG(XTRA : PFV) dropped from Germany TECDAX Index (Price Return)
CI
2021PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY : Opens New Silicon Valley Innovation Center
PU
2021PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY : welcomes this year's Röntgen Prize winner Dr Dasha Elena Neli..
PU
2021Roadshow Presentation
PU
2021PFEIFFER VACUUM : DZ Bank sets new Sell rating
MD
2021PFEIFFER VACUUM : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
2021Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 750 M 844 M 844 M
Net income 2021 67,9 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
Net cash 2021 49,1 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 921 M 1 931 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float -
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 173,80 €
Average target price 175,67 €
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britta Giesen Chairman-Management Board
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Ehrk Chief Operating Officer
Minja Lohrer Member-Supervisory Board
Götz Timmerbeil Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-19.54%1 921
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.20%67 738
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.55%39 841
FANUC CORPORATION-7.88%37 396
SMC CORPORATION-18.30%36 356
FASTENAL COMPANY-11.52%32 617