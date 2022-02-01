DGAP-RPT: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Release of an announcement according to Section 111c of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)



Pfeiffer Vacuum deepens cooperation with Busch SE Group on IT



Asslar, 1 February 2022. On 31 January 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum Shared Services GmbH ("PVS") entered into a framework agreement with Busch Dienste GmbH and other companies of Busch SE group regarding the provision of services for the establishment and operation of a joint IT system.

PVS is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. Busch Dienste is a wholly owned, direct subsidiary of Busch SE. Busch SE, in turn, indirectly holds approx. 62.96% of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG.

The framework agreement stipulates, inter alia, that PVS provides the following services as the central IT service provider for Busch SE group: SAP operation and SAP provision as well as central functions in the areas of IT purchasing, IT portfolio management, and project and program management.

Other services to be provided at a later date will be subject to separate addenda. The framework agreement has an indefinite term and may be terminated prematurely under certain conditions, in particular in the event of serious breaches of contract or a reduction of Busch group's shareholding to 50% or less of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG. The term of individual services depends on the respective service descriptions.

For the services to be performed by PVS to Busch SE group customary market prices are to be paid, which have been confirmed on the basis of a comprehensive benchmarking with the support of external consultants. The total economic volume of the framework agreement depends, in particular, on the degree of the degree of the roll-out of the joint IT system. It is expected that the payments to be made by the Busch SE group to PVS under the framework agreement as part of a first expansion stage of the joint IT system until year-end 2022 will amount to approx. EUR 2.8 million. For the subsequent years until 2024, average annual payments to PVS are expected to amount to approx. EUR 16.6 million.

Asslar, 1 February 2022

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Management Board

