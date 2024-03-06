Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a supplier of vacuum solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, as well as for leak detection. The Company's segments include Germany, USA, Europe (excluding Germany and France), Republic of Korea, Asia (excluding Republic of Korea), France and Other. The Company's business operations include the development, manufacture, sale and service of vacuum pumps, vacuum components and instruments, as well as vacuum systems. The Company's product portfolio is marketed under the Pfeiffer Vacuum and adixen product brands. The Company's product portfolio is divided into the areas of vacuum generation, vacuum measurement and analysis; installation elements; vacuum chambers, and vacuum systems. It includes a range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, oil-lubricated and dry-compressing low and medium vacuum pumps, leak detectors, mass spectrometers and gauge heads.