Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:45:06 2023-03-14 am EDT
159.30 EUR   +0.57%
11:12aPfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is Entering into a Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with Pangea GmbH
EQ
11:09aPfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement Pursuant to Sections 291 et seqq. AktG Concluded between Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG and Pangea GmbH
EQ
02/22Pfeiffer Vacuum again significantly increases capital expenditures - mini-dividend
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement Pursuant to Sections 291 et seqq. AktG Concluded between Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG and Pangea GmbH

03/14/2023 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement Pursuant to Sections 291 et seqq. AktG Concluded between Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG and Pangea GmbH

14-March-2023 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Ad-hoc-Mitteilung

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement Pursuant to Sections 291 et seqq. AktG Concluded between Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG and Pangea GmbH


Asslar, 14 March 2023. Today the Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (Pfeiffer Vacuum) has concluded a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement pursuant to sections 291 et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) between Pfeiffer Vacuum as the controlled company and Pangea GmbH (Pangea) as the controlling company. Prior, the Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum had already consented to the conclusion of this agreement. Pangea, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Busch SE currently holds about 62.7 per cent of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum. In addition, Busch SE holds about 0.96 per cent of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum.

The domination and profit and loss transfer agreement still requires the consent of the annual general meeting of Pfeiffer Vacuum, which is planned for May 2, 2023 in Frankfurt am Main and the consent of the shareholder's meeting of Pangea, which is planned for April 28, 2023.

In the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement, Pangea is offering to acquire the shares of the outside Pfeiffer Vacuum Shareholders in return for cash compensation pursuant to section 305 AktG in the amount of EUR 133.07 per share. This amount exceeds the value of EUR 125.70 per share that was calculated for Pfeiffer Vacuum by the independent valuation expert Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, (Ebner Stolz) on the basis of the IDW S1 company evaluation standard and was confirmed by the court-appointed contract auditor I-Advise AG, Düsseldorf, (I-Advise), by 5.86%. The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum and the Management of Pangea agreed on the amount of compensation on the basis of the expert opinion, inter alia.

The cash compensation corresponds to the volume-weighted average stock market price of the Pfeiffer Vacuum share of EUR 133.07 per share calculated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in the relevant three-month period up to and including November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum has received a notification from Pangea informing it about the unconditional intent of Pangea to conclude a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Pfeiffer Vacuum as the controlled company and Pangea as the controlling company with the right to transfer profits including the intention to commence negotiations in the short term.

In addition, the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement provides for an annual recurring compensation payment for the outside shareholders pursuant to section 304 AktG in the amount of EUR 7.93 gross (EUR 7.32 net at current tax rates) per share.

Both the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement and the joint report of the Pfeiffer Vacuum Management Board and the Management of Pangea on the agreement, including the expert opinion of Ebner Stolz and the audit report of the court-appointed auditor, I-Advise AG, will be published on the internet at https://group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/agm in the next few days together with the invitation to the annual general meeting of Pfeiffer Vacuum.

 

 

Contact:
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.com
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

14-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.com
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1582301

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1582301  14-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582301&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
11:12aPfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is Entering into a Dominatio..
EQ
11:09aPfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement Pursuant..
EQ
02/22Pfeiffer Vacuum again significantly increases capital expenditures - mini-dividend
DP
02/22Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal ..
EQ
02/22Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Proposes Dividend
CI
02/14Pfeiffer Vacuum misses its own margin targets
DP
02/14Pfeiffer Vacuum fails to meet operating profit forecast
DP
02/13PFEIFFER VACUUM : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
02/13Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary Fiscal..
EQ
01/11Jefferies downgrades Pfeiffer Vacuum to 'Underperform
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 912 M 979 M 979 M
Net income 2022 86,0 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
Net cash 2022 70,8 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 1 563 M 1 677 M 1 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 752
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 158,40 €
Average target price 148,67 €
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britta Giesen Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CTO
Benoit Guillaumin Chief Controlling Officer
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Stoll Chief Technology Officer
Wolfgang Ehrk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-7.69%1 677
ATLAS COPCO AB-0.93%54 224
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.12%42 596
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.21.32%33 877
SMC CORPORATION25.40%33 863
FANUC CORPORATION19.03%33 771