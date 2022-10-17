EQS-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary Figures for Nine Months 2022 and Raises Guidance for the Full Year 2022



17-Oct-2022 / 19:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc Release

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary Figures for Nine Months 2022 and Raises Guidance for the Full Year 2022



Asslar, October 17, 2022 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (“Pfeiffer Vacuum”) achieved record preliminary sales results for the first nine months of 2022 ending September 30, 2022, and new all-time-high order intake and order backlog levels.

Group sales for the first nine months of 2022 increased by 16.2 percent to EUR 668.7 million (nine months 2021: EUR 575.3 million), marking it the strongest 9 months group sales performance in Pfeiffer Vacuum’s history. Throughout the fiscal year 2022, the sales development in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment was especially dynamic with sales of EUR 343.6 million and a growth of 17.1 percent. In addition, sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment grew considerably by 15.3 percent to EUR 325.1 million compared to the previous year (nine months 2021: Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies EUR 293.4 million; Analytics, Industry and R&D EUR 281.9 million).

The preliminary nine months 2022 operating result (EBIT) was EUR 94.0 million and increased by 27.0 percent compared to the previous year period (nine months 2021: EUR 74.0 million). The EBIT margin was at 14.1 percent (nine months 2021: 12.9 percent).

Based on these preliminary results and supply chains that did not further deteriorate during third quarter 2022, the Management Board updates its guidance for the consolidated full year 2022 sales to EUR 860 to 880 million, which represents a sales growth of approximately 11 to 14 percent compared to consolidated full year 2021 (previous guidance: sales growth of 5 percent or more). The EBIT margin is expected to remain unchanged from previous expectations at around 14 percent for the full year 2022 (fiscal year 2021: sales of EUR 771.4 million; EBIT margin of 12.1 percent). This updated guidance does not yet include any potential negative impact from US trade restrictions in relation to advanced computing chips as well as equipment to manufacture advanced semiconductors for China, announced on October 7, 2022.

The order intake for the first nine months 2022 was EUR 866.5 million, representing an increase of 25.4 percent from the previous year (nine months 2021: EUR 690.8 million). The increase is related to the strong demand in both market segments. The backlog at the end of September 2022 was at a level of EUR 514.0 million (December 31, 2021: EUR 316.2 million).

Pfeiffer Vacuum will announce detailed results for the first nine months of 2022 on November 3, 2022.

Contact:

Heide EricksonPfeiffer Vacuum Technology AGBerliner Strasse 4335614 AsslarT +49 6441 802-1360M +49 162 2022573F +49 6441 802-1365heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.dewww.pfeiffer-vacuum.com