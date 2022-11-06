Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Receipt of a Notice from Pangea GmbH of its Intention to Enter Into a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement
11/06/2022 | 03:05pm EST
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Receipt of a Notice from Pangea GmbH of its Intention to Enter Into a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement
06-Nov-2022 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Asslar, November 6, 2022 Today, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") has received a notification from its major shareholder, Pangea GmbH with registered seat in Maulburg, informing it about the unconditional intent of Pangea GmbH to conclude a domination and profit transfer agreement (Sec. 291 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act) with Pfeiffer Vacuum as the controlled company and Pangea GmbH as the controlling company with the right to transfer profits. Pangea GmbH wants to commence negotiations in the short term. The background for this, according to Pangea GmbH, is that it wants to simplify the coordination between the two groups of companies and in particular the decision-making processes, as this would be more in line with Busch Group's understanding as a family business. Pangea GmbH, which belongs to the Busch Group, currently holds, according to information provided by it, about 63.66% of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum. This means that in recent years Pangea GmbH alone consistently had had a majority of more than 75% of the votes validly cast at the respective general meetings of Pfeiffer Vacuum.
