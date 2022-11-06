Advanced search
    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:35 2022-11-04 pm EDT
138.00 EUR   -0.58%
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Receipt of a Notice from Pangea GmbH of its Intention to Enter Into a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement
EQ
PFEIFFER VACUUM : Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
PFEIFFER VACUUM : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Receipt of a Notice from Pangea GmbH of its Intention to Enter Into a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement

11/06/2022 | 03:05pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Receipt of a Notice from Pangea GmbH of its Intention to Enter Into a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement

06-Nov-2022 / 21:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Release

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Receipt of a Notice from Pangea GmbH of its Intention to Enter Into a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement


Asslar, November 6, 2022 Today, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") has received a notification from its major shareholder, Pangea GmbH with registered seat in Maulburg, informing it about the unconditional intent of Pangea GmbH to conclude a domination and profit transfer agreement (Sec. 291 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act) with Pfeiffer Vacuum as the controlled company and Pangea GmbH as the controlling company with the right to transfer profits. Pangea GmbH wants to commence negotiations in the short term. The background for this, according to Pangea GmbH, is that it wants to simplify the coordination between the two groups of companies and in particular the decision-making processes, as this would be more in line with Busch Group's understanding as a family business. Pangea GmbH, which belongs to the Busch Group, currently holds, according to information provided by it, about 63.66% of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum. This means that in recent years Pangea GmbH alone consistently had had a majority of more than 75% of the votes validly cast at the respective general meetings of Pfeiffer Vacuum.

 

Contact:

Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

06-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Str. 43
35614 Asslar
Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1480045

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1480045  06-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 873 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2022 86,6 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
Net cash 2022 40,9 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 1 362 M 1 350 M 1 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 138,00 €
Average target price 133,67 €
Spread / Average Target -3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britta Giesen Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CTO
Benoit Guillaumin Chief Controlling Officer
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Stoll Chief Technology Officer
Wolfgang Ehrk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-36.11%1 350
ATLAS COPCO AB-22.48%52 163
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.05%38 378
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.14.55%29 996
FASTENAL COMPANY-22.74%28 346
SMC CORPORATION-23.41%26 387