Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 13, 2024 at 07:31 am EDT
Share
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.06.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Street:
Berliner Str. 43
Postal code:
35614
City:
Asslar Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
8945004AW6QK8JHNQP69
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Merrill Lynch International
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Jun 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.000346890787 %
0.21 %
3.21 %
9867659
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006916604
0
296064
0.00 %
3.00 %
Total
296064
3.000346890787 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
114
0 %
Rights of Use
n/a
n/a
116
0 %
Total
230
0.002330846658 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Swaps
31/07/2024 - 26/05/2026
n/a
Cash
20036
0.20 %
Total
20036
0.20 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited
%
%
%
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited
%
%
%
Merrill Lynch International
3.00 %
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BAC North America Holding Company
%
%
%
Bank of America, National Association
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
Bank of America Corporation
%
%
%
NB Holdings Corporation
%
%
%
BofA Securities, Inc.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
12 Jun 2024
13.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a supplier of vacuum solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, as well as for leak detection. The Company's segments include Germany, USA, Europe (excluding Germany and France), Republic of Korea, Asia (excluding Republic of Korea), France and Other. The Company's business operations include the development, manufacture, sale and service of vacuum pumps, vacuum components and instruments, as well as vacuum systems. The Company's product portfolio is marketed under the Pfeiffer Vacuum and adixen product brands. The Company's product portfolio is divided into the areas of vacuum generation, vacuum measurement and analysis; installation elements; vacuum chambers, and vacuum systems. It includes a range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, oil-lubricated and dry-compressing low and medium vacuum pumps, leak detectors, mass spectrometers and gauge heads.