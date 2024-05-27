Annual General Meeting of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG on 5 July 2024
Information pursuant to section 125 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
The table below sets out the information pursuant to section 125 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) in conjunction with Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 ("IR"). For more detailed information on the Annual General Meeting, in particular on the agenda, the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the requirements for exercising shareholder rights, the procedure for exercising voting rights, including the exercise of voting rights by proxy, and on the specific shareholder rights, please refer to the Annual General Meeting notice, which was published in the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) and is also available on the Company's website at
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung.
A. Specification of the message
1.
Unique identifier of the
eb3265c14209ef11b53300505696f23c
event
2.
Type of message
Notice of General Meeting
Notice of General Meeting
B. Specification of the issuer
1.
ISIN
DE0006916604
2.
Name of issuer
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1.
Date of the General
5 July 2024
Meeting
5 July 2024
2.
Time of the General
10:00am (CEST)
Meeting
10:00am (CEST)
3.
Type of General Meeting
Annual general meeting of shareholders (virtual general meeting
without physical presence of shareholders or their proxies at the
location of the general meeting, with the exception of the proxies
designated by the Company)
In the format specified in the IR: GMET
4.
Location of the General
URL to the Company's website to follow the video and audio
Meeting
broadcast of the General Meeting and to exercise
shareholders' rights via the InvestorPortal accessible there:
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
In the format specified in the IR:
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
Location of the General Meeting for the purposes of the
German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG)
(physical attendance at the location is not possible):
Business premises of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner
Straße 43, 35614 Aßlar
5.
Technical Record Date
13 June 2024, 24:00/midnight (CEST)
13 June 2024, 24:00/midnight (CEST)
6.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL)
D. Participation in the General Meeting - Participation by electronic means
1.
Method of participation by
Participation in the General Meeting by electronic means via the
shareholder
InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer-
vacuum.com/hauptversammlung), including the option of
following the General Meeting live in audio and video format
In the format specified in the IR: VI
2.
Issuer deadline for the
Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be
notification of participation
communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of
receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC
3. Issuer deadline for voting For voting by correspondence and for revocation or amendment via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of
the meeting for the relevant vote
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time
communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant
vote
For issuing power of attorney and instructions to proxies
designated by the Company and for revocation or
amendment via the InvestorPortal (accessible via
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of
the meeting for the relevant vote
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time
communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant
vote
D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting by correspondence
1.
Method of participation by
Voting by correspondence
shareholder
Voting by correspondence
2.
Issuer deadline for the
Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be
notification of participation
communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of
receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
For voting by correspondence and for revocation or amendment
-
outside of the InvestorPortal:
4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST
In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC
- via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer- vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
D. Participation in the General Meeting - Authorising the
Company's designated proxies
1.
Method of participation by
Issuing power of attorney and voting instructions to the
shareholder
Company's designated proxies
In the format specified in the IR: PX
2.
Issuer deadline for the
Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be
notification of participation
communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of
receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC
3. Issuer deadline for voting For issuing power of attorney and instructions to proxies designated by the Company and for revocation or amendment
-
outside of the InvestorPortal:
4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST
In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC
- via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer- vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
- outside of the InvestorPortal:
- Participation in the General Meeting - Authorising a third party
1.
Method of participation by
Issuing power of attorney to a third party
shareholder
Issuing power of attorney to a third party
2.
Issuer deadline for the
Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be
notification of participation
communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of
receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC
3. Issuer deadline for voting For the exercise of voting rights by the proxy by way of voting by correspondence and for revocation or amendment
-
outside of the InvestorPortal:
4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST
In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC
- via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer- vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time
communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the
relevant vote
For exercising voting rights by the proxy by issuing
substitute power of attorney and instructions to proxies
designated by the Company and for revocation or
amendment
• outside of the InvestorPortal:
4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST
In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC
• via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer-
vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson
of the meeting for the relevant vote
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time
communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the
relevant vote
E. Agenda - Item 1
1.
Unique identifier of the
1
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG and the approved consolidated
financial statements as at 31 December 2023, of the summarised
Management Report and Group Management Report for Pfeiffer
Vacuum Technology AG and the Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
Group, explanatory report of the Management Board on
disclosures pursuant to sections 289a and 315a of the German
Commercial Code (HGB), and of the report of the Supervisory
Board for the 2023 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
5.
Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Item 2.1
1.
Unique identifier of the
2.1
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Management Board for the 2023 financial year - Dr Britta Giesen
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 2.2
1.
Unique identifier of the
2.2
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Management Board for the 2023 financial year - Wolfgang Ehrk
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 3.1
1.
Unique identifier of the
3.1
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Ayla Busch
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 3.2
1.
Unique identifier of the
3.2
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Götz Timmerbeil
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 3.3
1.
Unique identifier of the
3.3
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Minja Lohrer
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 3.4
1.
Unique identifier of the
3.4
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Henrik Newerla
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 3.5
1.
Unique identifier of the
3.5
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Timo Birkenstock
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 3.6
1.
Unique identifier of the
3.6
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the
Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Stefan Röser
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 4
1.
Unique identifier of the
4
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and the Group
auditor for the 2024 financial year
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 5
1.
Unique identifier of the
5
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the 2023 Remuneration Report
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Advisory vote
Advisory vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E. Agenda - Item 6
1.
Unique identifier of the
6
agenda item
2.
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the amendment of § 12 of the Articles of
Association
3.
Uniform Resource Locator
group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung
(URL) of the materials
4.
Vote
Binding vote
Binding vote
5.
Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights -
Additions to the agenda
1.
Object of deadline
Submission of requests for an addition to the agenda (section
122 (2) AktG)
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
4 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240604; 22:00 UTC
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights -
Countermotions
1.
Object of deadline
Communication of countermotions to be made available prior to
the General Meeting (section 126 (1) AktG)
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
20 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240620; 22:00 UTC
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Nominations
1.
Object of deadline
Communication of nominations to be made available prior to the
General Meeting (section 127 AktG)
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
20 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240620; 22:00 UTC
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Statements
1.
Object of deadline
Submission of statements (section 130a (1) to (4) AktG)
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
29 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)
In the format specified in the IR: 20240629; 22:00 UTC
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights -
Speaking rights
1.
Object of deadline
Exercise of speaking rights by means of video communication
(section 130a (5) and (6) AktG)
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
5 July 2024, from the opening of the General Meeting in
accordance with the instructions of the chairperson of the meeting
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, from the opening of
the General Meeting in accordance with the instructions of the
chairperson of the meeting
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Right to
information
1.
Object of deadline
Requesting information about Company matters (section 131 (1)
AktG)
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
5 July 2024, from the opening of the General Meeting in
accordance with the instructions of the chairperson of the meeting
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, from the opening of
the General Meeting in accordance with the instructions of the
chairperson of the meeting
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Objections to
resolutions
1.
Object of deadline
Lodging objections to General Meeting resolutions
2.
Applicable issuer deadline
5 July 2024, from the opening of the General Meeting until the
closure of the General Meeting by the chairperson of the meeting
In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, from the opening of
the General Meeting until the closure of the General Meeting by
the chairperson of the meeting
