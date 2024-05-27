Annual General Meeting of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG on 5 July 2024

Information pursuant to section 125 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

The table below sets out the information pursuant to section 125 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) in conjunction with Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 ("IR"). For more detailed information on the Annual General Meeting, in particular on the agenda, the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the requirements for exercising shareholder rights, the procedure for exercising voting rights, including the exercise of voting rights by proxy, and on the specific shareholder rights, please refer to the Annual General Meeting notice, which was published in the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) and is also available on the Company's website at

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung.

A. Specification of the message

1.

Unique identifier of the

eb3265c14209ef11b53300505696f23c

event

2.

Type of message

Notice of General Meeting

In the format specified in the IR: NEWM

B. Specification of the issuer

1.

ISIN

DE0006916604

2.

Name of issuer

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1.

Date of the General

5 July 2024

Meeting

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705

2.

Time of the General

10:00am (CEST)

Meeting

In the format specified in the IR: 08:00 UTC

3.

Type of General Meeting

Annual general meeting of shareholders (virtual general meeting

without physical presence of shareholders or their proxies at the

location of the general meeting, with the exception of the proxies

designated by the Company)

In the format specified in the IR: GMET

4.

Location of the General

URL to the Company's website to follow the video and audio

Meeting

broadcast of the General Meeting and to exercise

shareholders' rights via the InvestorPortal accessible there:

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

In the format specified in the IR:

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

Translation from German

Location of the General Meeting for the purposes of the

German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG)

(physical attendance at the location is not possible):

Business premises of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, Berliner

Straße 43, 35614 Aßlar

5.

Technical Record Date

13 June 2024, 24:00/midnight (CEST)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240613, 22:00 UTC

6.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL)

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Participation by electronic means

1.

Method of participation by

Participation in the General Meeting by electronic means via the

shareholder

InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer-

vacuum.com/hauptversammlung), including the option of

following the General Meeting live in audio and video format

In the format specified in the IR: VI

2.

Issuer deadline for the

Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be

notification of participation

communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of

receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting For voting by correspondence and for revocation or amendment via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):

5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of

the meeting for the relevant vote

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time

communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant

vote

For issuing power of attorney and instructions to proxies

designated by the Company and for revocation or

amendment via the InvestorPortal (accessible via

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):

5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of

the meeting for the relevant vote

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time

communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant

vote

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting by correspondence

1.

Method of participation by

Voting by correspondence

shareholder

In the format specified in the IR: EV

2.

Issuer deadline for the

Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be

notification of participation

communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of

receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

For voting by correspondence and for revocation or amendment

  • outside of the InvestorPortal:
    4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST
    In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC
  • via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer- vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
    5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
    In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Authorising the

Company's designated proxies

1.

Method of participation by

Issuing power of attorney and voting instructions to the

shareholder

Company's designated proxies

In the format specified in the IR: PX

2.

Issuer deadline for the

Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be

notification of participation

communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of

receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting For issuing power of attorney and instructions to proxies designated by the Company and for revocation or amendment

    • outside of the InvestorPortal:
      4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST
      In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC
    • via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer- vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
      5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
      In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote
  2. Participation in the General Meeting - Authorising a third party

1.

Method of participation by

Issuing power of attorney to a third party

shareholder

In the format specified in the IR: PX

2.

Issuer deadline for the

Notice of participation in the General Meeting to be

notification of participation

communicated by 28 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of

receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240628; 22:00 UTC

3. Issuer deadline for voting For the exercise of voting rights by the proxy by way of voting by correspondence and for revocation or amendment

  • outside of the InvestorPortal:
    4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST
    In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC
  • via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer- vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):
    5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the relevant vote

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time

communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the

relevant vote

For exercising voting rights by the proxy by issuing

substitute power of attorney and instructions to proxies

designated by the Company and for revocation or

amendment

outside of the InvestorPortal:

4 July 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST

In the format specified in the IR: 20240704, 22:00 UTC

via the InvestorPortal (accessible via group.pfeiffer-

vacuum.com/hauptversammlung):

5 July 2024, up to the time communicated by the chairperson

of the meeting for the relevant vote

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, up to the time

communicated by the chairperson of the meeting for the

relevant vote

E. Agenda - Item 1

1.

Unique identifier of the

1

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements of

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG and the approved consolidated

financial statements as at 31 December 2023, of the summarised

Management Report and Group Management Report for Pfeiffer

Vacuum Technology AG and the Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Group, explanatory report of the Management Board on

disclosures pursuant to sections 289a and 315a of the German

Commercial Code (HGB), and of the report of the Supervisory

Board for the 2023 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

5.

Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Item 2.1

1.

Unique identifier of the

2.1

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Management Board for the 2023 financial year - Dr Britta Giesen

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 2.2

1.

Unique identifier of the

2.2

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Management Board for the 2023 financial year - Wolfgang Ehrk

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 3.1

1.

Unique identifier of the

3.1

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Ayla Busch

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 3.2

1.

Unique identifier of the

3.2

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Götz Timmerbeil

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 3.3

1.

Unique identifier of the

3.3

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Minja Lohrer

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 3.4

1.

Unique identifier of the

3.4

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Henrik Newerla

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 3.5

1.

Unique identifier of the

3.5

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Timo Birkenstock

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 3.6

1.

Unique identifier of the

3.6

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the actions of the members of the

Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year - Stefan Röser

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 4

1.

Unique identifier of the

4

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor and the Group

auditor for the 2024 financial year

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 5

1.

Unique identifier of the

5

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the 2023 Remuneration Report

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Advisory vote

In the format specified in the IR: AV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Item 6

1.

Unique identifier of the

6

agenda item

2.

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the amendment of § 12 of the Articles of

Association

3.

Uniform Resource Locator

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung

(URL) of the materials

4.

Vote

Binding vote

In the format specified in the IR: BV

5.

Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

In the format specified in the IR: VF, VA, AB

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights -

Additions to the agenda

1.

Object of deadline

Submission of requests for an addition to the agenda (section

122 (2) AktG)

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

4 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240604; 22:00 UTC

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights -

Countermotions

1.

Object of deadline

Communication of countermotions to be made available prior to

the General Meeting (section 126 (1) AktG)

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

20 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240620; 22:00 UTC

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Nominations

1.

Object of deadline

Communication of nominations to be made available prior to the

General Meeting (section 127 AktG)

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

20 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240620; 22:00 UTC

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Statements

1.

Object of deadline

Submission of statements (section 130a (1) to (4) AktG)

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

29 June 2024, 24:00/midnight CEST (time of receipt is decisive)

In the format specified in the IR: 20240629; 22:00 UTC

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights -

Speaking rights

1.

Object of deadline

Exercise of speaking rights by means of video communication

(section 130a (5) and (6) AktG)

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

5 July 2024, from the opening of the General Meeting in

accordance with the instructions of the chairperson of the meeting

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, from the opening of

the General Meeting in accordance with the instructions of the

chairperson of the meeting

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Right to

information

1.

Object of deadline

Requesting information about Company matters (section 131 (1)

AktG)

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

5 July 2024, from the opening of the General Meeting in

accordance with the instructions of the chairperson of the meeting

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, from the opening of

the General Meeting in accordance with the instructions of the

chairperson of the meeting

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholder rights - Objections to

resolutions

1.

Object of deadline

Lodging objections to General Meeting resolutions

2.

Applicable issuer deadline

5 July 2024, from the opening of the General Meeting until the

closure of the General Meeting by the chairperson of the meeting

In the format specified in the IR: 20240705, from the opening of

the General Meeting until the closure of the General Meeting by

the chairperson of the meeting

