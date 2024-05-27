Annual General Meeting of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG on 5 July 2024

Information pursuant to section 125 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

The table below sets out the information pursuant to section 125 (5) sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) in conjunction with Art. 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 ("IR"). For more detailed information on the Annual General Meeting, in particular on the agenda, the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, the requirements for exercising shareholder rights, the procedure for exercising voting rights, including the exercise of voting rights by proxy, and on the specific shareholder rights, please refer to the Annual General Meeting notice, which was published in the Bundesanzeiger (Federal Gazette) and is also available on the Company's website at

group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/hauptversammlung.