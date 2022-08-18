Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology : Roadshow Presentation
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Investor Relations Presentation
Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance
Mission of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Pfeiffer Vacuum as a leader in high vacuum technology
is contributing through its high value services and product offer to the ongoing industry revolution driven by …
… the digitalization
… the energy transition
… the biotechnology ramp-up … the nanotechnology revolution
Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance
Founded in 1890
by Arthur Pfeiffer
High vacuum technology leader
Serves the semiconductor, emerging technologies, analytics, industry, and R&D markets
Worldwide manufacturing and service infrastructure
Headquarters in Asslar, Germany
Pfeiffer Vacuum Management Board
Dr. Britta Giesen
Wolfgang Ehrk
CEO
COO
Group Strategy, Global Sales & Service, Global R&D, Product
Global Operations, Procurement, Quality & EHS,
Management, Information and Communication Technology, Finance &
Continuous Improvement, Supply Chain
Controlling, Communication, Compliance, CSR, HR, Investor Relations
Supported by the Group Executive Committee
Sales 2022
830 M
844 M
844 M
Net income 2022
81,3 M
82,7 M
82,7 M
Net cash 2022
82,7 M
84,1 M
84,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,3x
Yield 2022
2,57%
Capitalization
1 405 M
1 429 M
1 429 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,59x
EV / Sales 2023
1,55x
Nbr of Employees
3 639
Free-Float
33,6%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
142,40 €
Average target price
150,67 €
Spread / Average Target
5,81%
