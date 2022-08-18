Log in
    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:37 2022-08-18 am EDT
141.70 EUR   -0.49%
11:34aPFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY : Roadshow Presentation
PU
08/03PFEIFFER VACUUM : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/02PFEIFFER VACUUM : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology : Roadshow Presentation

08/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

Investor Relations Presentation

August 2022

Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance

2 © Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow Presentation • Aug. 2022

Mission of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Pfeiffer Vacuum as a leader in high vacuum technology

is contributing through its high value services and product offer to the ongoing industry revolution driven by …

… the digitalization

… the energy transition

… the biotechnology ramp-up … the nanotechnology revolution

3 © Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow Presentation • Aug. 2022

Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance

Founded in 1890

by Arthur Pfeiffer

High vacuum technology leader

Serves the semiconductor, emerging technologies, analytics, industry, and R&D markets

Worldwide manufacturing and service infrastructure

Headquarters in Asslar, Germany

4 © Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow Presentation • Aug. 2022

Pfeiffer Vacuum Management Board

Dr. Britta Giesen

Wolfgang Ehrk

CEO

COO

Group Strategy, Global Sales & Service, Global R&D, Product

Global Operations, Procurement, Quality & EHS,

Management, Information and Communication Technology, Finance &

Continuous Improvement, Supply Chain

Controlling, Communication, Compliance, CSR, HR, Investor Relations

Supported by the Group Executive Committee

5 © Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow Presentation • Aug. 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 830 M 844 M 844 M
Net income 2022 81,3 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net cash 2022 82,7 M 84,1 M 84,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 1 405 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 639
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 142,40 €
Average target price 150,67 €
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britta Giesen Chairman-Management Board
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Stoll Chief Technology Officer
Wolfgang Ehrk Chief Operating Officer
Minja Lohrer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-34.07%1 429
KUNSHAN KINGLAI HYGIENIC MATERIALS CO.,LTD.61.18%2 540
SHANGHAI HANBELL PRECISE MACHINERY CO., LTD.4.21%2 188
ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED43.80%1 710
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG-0.70%1 524
XIAMEN EAST ASIA MACHINERY INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-16.56%642