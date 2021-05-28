Log in
    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology : Roadshow Presentation

05/28/2021
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Investor Relations Presentation

May 2021

Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance

2

© Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow Presentation • May 2021

Mission of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Pfeiffer Vacuum as a leader in high vacuum technology is contributing through its high value services and product offer to the ongoing industry revolution driven by:

  • The digitalization
  • The energy transition
  • The biotechnology ramp-up
  • The nanotechnology revolution

Collaboration

… Communication

3 © Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow presentation • May 2021

Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance

  • Founded in 1890 by Arthur Pfeiffer
  • Headquarters in Asslar, Germany
  • High vacuum technology leader
  • Serves five different markets: semiconductor, coating, industry, R&D, analytics
  • Worldwide manufacturing and service infrastructure

4

© Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow Presentation • May 2021

Pfeiffer Vacuum Management Board

Group Strategy,

Global Sales & Service,

R&D, Product Management,

Information and Communication

Technology, Finance & Controlling,

Communication, Compliance,

CSR, HR, Investor Relations

Dr. Britta Giesen

Wolfgang Ehrk

CEO; acting CFO & CTO

COO

Supported by the Group Executive Committee

Global Operations, Procurement,

Quality & EHS,

Continuous Improvement,

Supply Chain

5

© Pfeiffer Vacuum • Roadshow Presentation • May 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
