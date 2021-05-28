Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology : Roadshow Presentation
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Investor Relations Presentation
May 2021
Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance
Mission of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Pfeiffer Vacuum as a leader in high vacuum technology is contributing through its high value services and product offer to the ongoing industry revolution driven by:
The digitalization
The energy transition
The biotechnology ramp-up
The nanotechnology revolution
Collaboration
… Communication
Pfeiffer Vacuum at a glance
Founded in 1890 by Arthur Pfeiffer
Headquarters in Asslar, Germany
High vacuum technology leader
Serves five different markets: semiconductor, coating, industry, R&D, analytics
Worldwide manufacturing and service infrastructure
Pfeiffer Vacuum Management Board
Group Strategy,
Global Sales & Service,
R&D, Product Management,
Information and Communication
Technology, Finance & Controlling,
Communication, Compliance,
CSR, HR, Investor Relations
Dr. Britta Giesen
Wolfgang Ehrk
CEO; acting CFO & CTO
COO
Supported by the Group Executive Committee
Global Operations, Procurement,
Quality & EHS,
Continuous Improvement,
Supply Chain
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.