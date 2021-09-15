Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology : presents a cloud-based solution for service management

Pfeiffer Vacuum's new 'Virtual Service Management' (VSM) is a free web app that makes it possible to manage vacuum equipment from different manufacturers. The app is integrated into Pfeiffer Vacuum's new Select & Request Portal, so that interested parties who register in the portal can access the new service directly. It takes just a few clicks, for example, to create your own locations, departments and machines, to which the various vacuum components are assigned, so that you can manage the vacuum equipment more easily. The corresponding product data and operating instructions are stored and made available in the system. A clear display of organizational units and vacuum components makes planning and documentation (e.g. of service activities, maintenance and repairs) over the entire service life much easier. The dashboard on the start page can be customized. Frequently required components can be easily marked as favorites and, if desired, displayed directly on the dashboard. Customers can also store additional information, such as maintenance intervals, the average running time and the last service date.

This makes it possible for the software to organize servicing and maintenance intervals worldwide and to involve the relevant Pfeiffer Vacuum service center in good time. System downtimes can be minimized by synchronizing maintenance activities. This improves decision making and planning reliability. Creating a service request is also quick and easy since the data can be filled in automatically. Photos and additional documents can be easily attached.

Each vacuum component is uniquely identified via an ID code and QR code. The tool offers the option of exporting QR codes in several formats (e.g. for a label printer). With the mobile app (Android and iOS), the QR code can be scanned by smartphones or tablets, providing an instant overview of the most important data (such as the article number, operating manual or service tickets).