  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology : presents a cloud-based solution for service management

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Pfeiffer Vacuum presents a cloud-based solution for service management

09-15-2021

  • Simplified planning and documentation of service activities
  • Easy management of all installed vacuum components (regardless of manufacturer)
  • Available as a mobile app (Android and iOS)

Pfeiffer Vacuum's new 'Virtual Service Management' (VSM) is a free web app that makes it possible to manage vacuum equipment from different manufacturers. The app is integrated into Pfeiffer Vacuum's new Select & Request Portal, so that interested parties who register in the portal can access the new service directly. It takes just a few clicks, for example, to create your own locations, departments and machines, to which the various vacuum components are assigned, so that you can manage the vacuum equipment more easily. The corresponding product data and operating instructions are stored and made available in the system. A clear display of organizational units and vacuum components makes planning and documentation (e.g. of service activities, maintenance and repairs) over the entire service life much easier. The dashboard on the start page can be customized. Frequently required components can be easily marked as favorites and, if desired, displayed directly on the dashboard. Customers can also store additional information, such as maintenance intervals, the average running time and the last service date.


Pfeiffer Vacuum's Virtual Service Management

This makes it possible for the software to organize servicing and maintenance intervals worldwide and to involve the relevant Pfeiffer Vacuum service center in good time. System downtimes can be minimized by synchronizing maintenance activities. This improves decision making and planning reliability. Creating a service request is also quick and easy since the data can be filled in automatically. Photos and additional documents can be easily attached.

Each vacuum component is uniquely identified via an ID code and QR code. The tool offers the option of exporting QR codes in several formats (e.g. for a label printer). With the mobile app (Android and iOS), the QR code can be scanned by smartphones or tablets, providing an instant overview of the most important data (such as the article number, operating manual or service tickets).

A 'guided tour' explains the various functions in detail. The tour can be skipped or restarted at any time. This ensures quick and safe handling at all times.

More information on the Virtual Service Management can be found here >>

Disclaimer

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 721 M 851 M 851 M
Net income 2021 64,0 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net cash 2021 53,5 M 63,2 M 63,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 1 806 M 2 135 M 2 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 346
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 183,00 €
Average target price 152,93 €
Spread / Average Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britta Giesen Chairman-Management Board
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Ehrk Chief Operating Officer
Minja Lohrer Member-Supervisory Board
Götz Timmerbeil Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG16.71%2 135
ATLAS COPCO AB41.44%80 107
SMC CORPORATION25.08%46 378
FANUC CORPORATION6.41%46 096
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED50.81%39 698
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.28%37 377