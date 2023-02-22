Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFV   DE0006916604

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG

(PFV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:13:14 2023-02-22 am EST
156.80 EUR   +0.51%
10:32aPfeiffer Vacuum again significantly increases capital expenditures - mini-dividend
DP
10:10aPfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal and 2023 Expected Capital Expenditures
EQ
02/14Pfeiffer Vacuum misses its own margin targets
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pfeiffer Vacuum again significantly increases capital expenditures - mini-dividend

02/22/2023 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Specialty pump manufacturer and chip industry equipment supplier Pfeiffer Vacuum is slashing its dividend due to high investments. At €0.11 per share, shareholders are to receive only a fraction of the €4.08 per share paid last year for 2022, the company announced Wednesday in Asslar. In return, investments are to rise to 100 million euros in the current year in order to expand production and logistics. In this way, the company, which is listed in the small cap index SDax, also wants to gain market share. By comparison, in 2022 Pfeiffer, which is majority-owned by the Busch Group, had invested just under 81 million euros in buildings, IT and machinery, for example, almost twice as much as in 2021. The share price hardly reacted to the news./mis/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG 0.64% 157 Delayed Quote.-9.09%
SDAX -0.83% 13293.1 Delayed Quote.12.38%
All news about PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
10:32aPfeiffer Vacuum again significantly increases capital expenditures - mini-dividend
DP
10:10aPfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal ..
EQ
02/14Pfeiffer Vacuum misses its own margin targets
DP
02/14Pfeiffer Vacuum fails to meet operating profit forecast
DP
02/13PFEIFFER VACUUM : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
MD
02/13Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Preliminary Fiscal..
EQ
01/11Jefferies downgrades Pfeiffer Vacuum to 'Underperform
DP
01/11PFEIFFER VACUUM : Jefferies lowers to Sell rating
MD
2022Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Ag : Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Raises Consolidated Sales Gu..
EQ
2022Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Yea..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 897 M 957 M 957 M
Net income 2022 86,8 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net cash 2022 84,3 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 1 539 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 752
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 156,00 €
Average target price 148,67 €
Spread / Average Target -4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Britta Giesen Chairman-Management Board, CEO & CTO
Benoit Guillaumin Chief Controlling Officer
Ayla Busch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tobias Stoll Chief Technology Officer
Wolfgang Ehrk Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-9.09%1 643
ATLAS COPCO AB0.81%56 170
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.16%44 065
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.17.97%33 157
FANUC CORPORATION13.18%31 754
SMC CORPORATION18.32%31 699