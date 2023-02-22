Pfeiffer Vacuum again significantly increases capital expenditures - mini-dividend

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Specialty pump manufacturer and chip industry equipment supplier Pfeiffer Vacuum is slashing its dividend due to high investments. At €0.11 per share, shareholders are to receive only a fraction of the €4.08 per share paid last year for 2022, the company announced Wednesday in Asslar. In return, investments are to rise to 100 million euros in the current year in order to expand production and logistics. In this way, the company, which is listed in the small cap index SDax, also wants to gain market share. By comparison, in 2022 Pfeiffer, which is majority-owned by the Busch Group, had invested just under 81 million euros in buildings, IT and machinery, for example, almost twice as much as in 2021. The share price hardly reacted to the news./mis/he