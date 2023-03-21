Pfeiffer Vacuum expects less profit in day-to-day business in 2023

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Vacuum pump specialist Pfeiffer Vacuum anticipates lower profits in its day-to-day business this year due to higher costs. Although sales revenues are expected to reach roughly the previous year's level of nearly € 917 million, the SDax-listed company announced on Tuesday in Asslar, Hesse. However, only about 12 percent of this should remain with Pfeiffer as operating earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit), which is about the same as in 2021. In the past year, this margin had risen to 13.0 percent. The fact that it is now likely to fall again was explained by management as a result of high inflation. Pfeiffer will probably not be able to pass on the rising costs in full to its customers. In terms of sales, a high order backlog at the end of 2022 should also help cushion a weakening of demand from semiconductor customers, who are postponing the construction of production facilities, the company said.

Last year, the company earned a good 86 million euros on the bottom line, 39 percent more than in the previous year. As already announced on the basis of preliminary figures, sales grew by 19 percent to just under 917 million euros. Operating profit increased by 28 percent to a good 119 million euros. However, shareholders are expected to settle for a dividend of 11 cents per share, having received €4.08 for 2021. Pfeiffer had already announced this reduction in February and justified it with high investments. These are to serve the expansion of production, logistics and service buildings as well as the improvement of productivity./stw/mis