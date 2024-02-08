EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
08.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|pferdewetten.de AG
|Kaistr. 4
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pferdewetten.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1833765 08.02.2024 CET/CEST