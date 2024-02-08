EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag

 
