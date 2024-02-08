EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



08.02.2024 / 15:44 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024

Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024

Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



