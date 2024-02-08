EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.02.2024 / 15:57 CET/CEST
pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2024
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
