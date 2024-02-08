EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.02.2024 / 15:57 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024

Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2024

Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



08.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

