PFERDEWETTEN.DE AG

(EMH)
pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/26/2021
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.01.2021 / 14:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2021
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 16, 2021
Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

26.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG
Kaistr. 4
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1163386  26.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163386&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
