DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: pferdewetten.de AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



26.01.2021 / 14:20

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 17, 2021Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 15, 2021Address: http://www.pferdewetten.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

