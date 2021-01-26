pferdewetten.de AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
pferdewetten.de AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year