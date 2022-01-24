Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Advocacy group urges Pfizer to sell more COVID pills to developing countries

01/24/2022 | 10:29am EST
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - An influential consumer advocacy group is pressing Pfizer Inc to supply more of its new COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to developing countries this year, concerned that access to the treatment will mirror inequalities in vaccines.

Public Citizen sent a letter https://www.citizen.org/article/letter-urging-pfizer-to-address-paxlovid-inequality to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla on Monday, asking the drugmaker to set aside at least two-thirds of its supply this year for developing countries at a reasonable price.

Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to Medicines program, said the letter was the opening salvo of what he expects will be a year-long campaign by the group.

"This is going to be one of the top access to medicines issues of the coming year. It's going to be a tremendously discouraging repeat of vaccine inequity, at least initially, and many of us will be working to mitigate that," Maybarduk said.

Pfizer's Paxlovid is expected to be a key tool in treating COVID-19 after a clinical trial showed that it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90%. The results were significantly better than those from a clinical trial of Merck Inc's rival oral antiviral Molnupiravir.

But supply of Paxlovid is extremely limited in the short term. Pfizer has said it can produce 120 million courses of treatment this year, but that falls well short of the company's estimate of the 2022 market for antiviral pills of 250 million people globally.

The United States has already agreed to buy 20 million courses of the treatment this year, paying Pfizer more than $10.5 billion for the pills.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The drugmaker's revenue in 2022 is expected to top $100 billion, according to analyst estimates, more than half of that from sales of Paxlovid and its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company has not disclosed how many courses of Paxlovid it expects to sell to low- and middle-income countries through a tiered system in which lower-income countries pay less than upper-middle income and high-income countries.

Pfizer also will allow generic manufacturers to supply the pills in low and middle countries representing 48% of the world's population. But the company does not expect those generic companies to be able to provide significant supply until 2023.

Public Citizen also called on Pfizer to help accelerate the entry of generic manufacturers by providing deeper technical assistance and sharing regulatory information, and to expand the number of countries in which generic manufacturers would be allowed to sell the drug. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 979 M - -
Net income 2021 22 216 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 296 B 296 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float -
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 52,79 $
Average target price 57,79 $
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-10.60%296 303
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.62%434 036
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.87%319 830
ABBVIE INC.-2.53%233 325
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-12.00%220 356
NOVO NORDISK A/S-14.11%219 146