Advocacy group urges Pfizer to sell more COVID pills to developing countries

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - An influential consumer
advocacy group is pressing Pfizer Inc to supply more of
its new COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to developing countries this
year, concerned that access to the treatment will mirror
inequalities in vaccines.
Public Citizen sent a letter https://www.citizen.org/article/letter-urging-pfizer-to-address-paxlovid-inequality
to Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla on Monday, asking the
drugmaker to set aside at least two-thirds of its supply this
year for developing countries at a reasonable price.
Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen's Access to
Medicines program, said the letter was the opening salvo of what
he expects will be a year-long campaign by the group.
"This is going to be one of the top access to medicines
issues of the coming year. It's going to be a tremendously
discouraging repeat of vaccine inequity, at least initially, and
many of us will be working to mitigate that," Maybarduk said.
Pfizer's Paxlovid is expected to be a key tool in treating
COVID-19 after a clinical trial showed that it reduced
hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90%. The
results were significantly better than those from a clinical
trial of Merck Inc's rival oral antiviral Molnupiravir.
But supply of Paxlovid is extremely limited in the short
term. Pfizer has said it can produce 120 million courses of
treatment this year, but that falls well short of the company's
estimate of the 2022 market for antiviral pills of 250 million
people globally.
The United States has already agreed to buy 20 million
courses of the treatment this year, paying Pfizer more than
$10.5 billion for the pills.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The drugmaker's revenue in 2022 is expected to top $100 billion,
according to analyst estimates, more than half of that from
sales of Paxlovid and its COVID-19 vaccine.
The company has not disclosed how many courses of Paxlovid
it expects to sell to low- and middle-income countries through a
tiered system in which lower-income countries pay less than
upper-middle income and high-income countries.
Pfizer also will allow generic manufacturers to supply the
pills in low and middle countries representing 48% of the
world's population. But the company does not expect those
generic companies to be able to provide significant supply until
2023.
Public Citizen also called on Pfizer to help accelerate the
entry of generic manufacturers by providing deeper technical
assistance and sharing regulatory information, and to expand the
number of countries in which generic manufacturers would be
allowed to sell the drug.
