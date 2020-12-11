Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/11 04:10:00 pm
41.12 USD   -1.46%
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BIONTECH SE CEO SAHIN SAYS WILL DISCUSS STUDYING SINGLE-DOSE COVID-19 VACCINE WITH PFIZER

12/11/2020 | 10:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIONTECH SE CEO SAHIN SAYS WILL DISCUSS STUDYING SINGLE-DOSE COVID-19 VACCINE WITH PFIZER


© Reuters 2020
All news about PFIZER INC.
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -3-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate -2-
DJ
12/11PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in th..
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized -2-
DJ
12/11PFIZER : and BioNTech Celebrate Historic First Authorization in the U.S. of Vacc..
BU
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- 2nd Update
DJ
12/11Pfizer, BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Authorized in the U.S. -- Update
DJ
12/11Biontech se ceo sahin says will discuss studying single-dose covid-19 vaccine..
RE
12/11WRAPUP 3-U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 224 M - -
Net income 2020 19 729 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,55 $
Last Close Price 41,12 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Helen H. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.10.78%228 561
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%400 805
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.58%294 820
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.75%209 968
NOVARTIS AG-11.53%208 238
ABBVIE INC.21.40%189 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ