Biden Says U.S. Struck Deals for 200 Million More Covid-19 Vaccine Doses -- 2nd Update

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- President Biden said the U.S. has struck deals to purchase 200 million more Covid-19 vaccine doses, following a pledge in January to boost the number of shots available for Americans.

Mr. Biden said in a speech at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., that the U.S. signed contracts with Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. that require each company to provide an additional 100 million vaccine doses.

"We have to stay vigilant, we have to stay focused and for God's sake, we have to remember who we are. We are the United States of America. We can do this," the president said.

The additional vaccines will bring the total number of doses ordered by the U.S. to 600 million from 400 million. The administration said in January that it was working on the purchases, which would provide enough supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans in a two-dose regimen, covering all individuals in the U.S. currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The vaccine hasn't been approved for people under 16 years old.

It will take months for the majority of the public to get vaccinated, but Mr. Biden said the companies agreed to speed up their deliveries. The president said enough doses would be available to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July. The administration had previously said they would be available by the end of the summer.

Mr. Biden expressed frustration about what he said was a lack of information-sharing about the vaccine from the Trump administration during the presidential transition.

"It's no secret that the vaccination program was in much worse shape than my team and I anticipated," he said in one of his most direct criticisms of former President Donald Trump. "My predecessor, to be very blunt about it, did not do his job to get ready for the massive challenge of vaccinating hundreds of millions of Americans." He said it would take his team longer to address the pandemic because of what he called the Trump administration's lack of planning.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration is distributing vaccine doses to states weekly and providing state officials three weeks advance notice of their estimated allocations to help with their planning. The administration said this week that it was increasing the number of doses being sent to states, tribes and territories to 11 million a week, a 28% increase since Mr. Biden took office.

State and local officials have said that they don't have nearly enough shots to meet demand. In many states, people who meet requirements to receive the vaccine have struggled to get appointments, repeatedly logging onto online portals and calling hotlines only to find that all the shots had been disbursed.

Mr. Biden urged the public to continue wearing masks. "I know it's a pain in the neck, but it's a patriotic responsibility," he said.

Mr. Biden toured an NIH laboratory before his speech. During the tour, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, discussed the efficacy of vaccines in preventing variants of the coronavirus such as the one that has emerged in South Africa.

"The South African variant is a little bit more problematic. It diminishes the capability of the vaccines to induce the antibodies that would suppress it, but it doesn't completely eliminate it," Dr. Fauci said.

