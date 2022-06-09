Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-06-08 pm EDT
53.47 USD   -0.91%
05:01aOFFICIALS : Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest
AQ
06/08INSIDER SELL : Pfizer
MT
06/08Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden administration 'not too worried' about slow pace of pre-orders of child COVID vaccine

06/09/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Children receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at Radys Children's Hospital in San Diego

(Reuters) - Pre-orders of vaccines for children under age 5 have been slow, but Biden administration senior officials say they are not alarmed and expect the pace to pick up after federal approvals later this month.

The administration expects vaccinations of young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21, if the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccines in separate meetings slated for next week, officials told reporters on Wednesday.

The vaccines will be distributed to pediatricians, children's hospitals, local pharmacies and local health clinics, officials said.

The administration has allowed states and others to pre-order from an initial batch of 5 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines - 2.5 million each - as a way to expedite getting needles in arms.

Thus far, 58% of the available 2.5 million Pfizer vaccines have been ordered and just 34% of the Moderna vaccines, officials said.

"Our experience has been that people are slow to order and this has been true across each of the times we've opened up ordering," a senior administration official said. "We're not too worried or focused on that. We'll continue to do the outreach."

No COVID-19 shot is yet approved for children in the 5-and- under age group in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low in kids aged 5 to 11.

The administration has learned from previous campaigns that the people weighing whether to take a vaccine or get their child vaccinated will be influenced by those they trust, such as doctors and community leaders.

"We are going to meet people where they are and answer their messages, the officials said.

The officials said they are going to wait until the FDA and CDC approve the vaccines to discuss specific messaging around efficacy and how to keep families safe.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Jarrett Renshaw and Ahmed Aboulenein


© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
05:01aOFFICIALS : Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest
AQ
06/08INSIDER SELL : Pfizer
MT
06/08Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Discussion at Healthcare ..
BU
06/08COVID-19 VACCINES : No Sharing Of Know-How
AQ
06/08Novavax shares jump as FDA panel backs COVID vaccine
RE
06/08People 50 Years and Older Urged to Get Booster Shot
AQ
06/08Access to COVID-19 boosters for those most at risk
AQ
06/07Belgian Investment Group Gimv Co-leads Cancer-focused ImmunOs' $73 Million Financing Ro..
MT
06/06Pfizer Allocates $120 Million to Boost Manufacturing of COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid
MT
06/06TRANSCRIPT : Pfizer Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 104 B - -
Net income 2022 35 775 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 300 B 300 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,47 $
Average target price 57,15 $
Spread / Average Target 6,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-9.45%300 015
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.25%466 495
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY13.49%282 191
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.73%267 424
NOVO NORDISK A/S9.97%264 883
ABBVIE INC.10.23%263 741