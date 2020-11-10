Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BioNTech to price vaccine below market rates, differentiate between regions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 12:13pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The new logo of German biotech firm BioNTech is seen outside the company's headquarters in Mainz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BioNTech, first in the race to disclose interim data from a large-scale trial showing a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to price the two-shot regimen below "typical market rates" and would differentiate pricing between countries or regions.

Speaking at a Financial Times online event, the German biotech firm's strategy head Ryan Richardson said the price tag of the vaccine, which is co-developed with Pfizer and which has yet to win regulatory approval, would reflect the financial risks that its private-sector investors have incurred.

"We've tried to pursue a balanced approach that recognises that innovation requires capital and investment so we plan to price our vaccine well below typical market rates reflecting the situation that we're in and with the goal to insure broad-based access around the world," Richardson said at the FT event.

"I expect there to be differential pricing in certain regions of the world," he added, declining to elaborate on the different price tags.

The vaccine was on Monday shown to be 90% effective, based on preliminary trial results, a key milestone in the war against a virus that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.

In July Pfizer had agreed with the U.S. government the supply of 100 million doses of its potential vaccine at a price of $39 for a two-dose immunisation, or $19.5 per dose, with the option to sell another 500 million doses under conditions to be negotiated separately.

Later on Tuesday, Richardson signalled that order size would impact the per-dose price in the developed world.

The European Commission will discuss on Wednesday the adoption of a supply contract with Pfizer and BioNTech. The bloc earlier this week said a contract for up to 300 million doses was close to being signed, without providing financial terms.

In the FT briefing, Richardson also said that the two partners' goal to supply 1.3 billion doses in 2021 would be the result of a ramping-up of efforts well into the second half of next year.

While there would be "significant supply" during the first half, scaling up output would continue throughout 2021.

BioNTech's strategy chief stressed that, even though the German group had received public-sector backing, the risks taken by its investors would merit some financial rewards from a future vaccine.

"We incurred considerable financial risk. We have raised capital in the capital market," he said.

Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said at the FT event that the Pfizer and BioNTech project was the only one among the 10 leading vaccine developers that had not received "substantial public sector financing".

In June the European Investment Bank, the EU's financial arm, awarded BioNTech 100 million euros in debt financing for its COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing.

Germany's research ministry in September granted BioNTech 375 million euros, subject to meeting certain milestones, also to ramp up vaccine development and production.

(Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Keith Weir)

By Ludwig Burger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PFIZER INC.
12:31pROUNDUP : EU to pen Pfizer contract, countries cautiously prepare for vaccines
AQ
12:28pEuropean stocks hold eight-month highs despite lockdown fears
RE
12:27pANALYSIS : Will this time be different? Investors question the Treasury yield su..
RE
12:25pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 logs best two-day gains since late March on vac..
RE
12:13pBioNTech to price vaccine below market rates, differentiate between regions
RE
12:06pOil gains as vaccine hopes outweigh lockdown impact
RE
12:00pShort sellers lose $500 million as European travel, leisure and bank stocks s..
RE
11:46aGold rises over 1% on stimulus bets and economic woes
RE
11:42aSwiss plan for centres to deliver deep-chilled COVID vaccine
RE
11:38aGLOBAL MARKETS : The S&P 500 drops, crude gains on upbeat vaccine news, recovery..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 162 M - -
Net income 2020 13 949 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 3,88%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 42,26 $
Last Close Price 39,20 $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Wyllie Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.-7.10%217 889
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.14%384 562
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.02%291 269
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.49%203 668
NOVARTIS AG-16.15%192 080
ABBVIE INC.7.43%167 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group