Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Britain has approved Pfizer's
COVID-19 pill for patients over the age of 18 years who have
mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness
worsening.
The approval comes as the country scrambles to build its
defenses amid a record hit a daily record of new COVID-19 cases
on Thursday, government data showed surge in COVID-19 cases.
Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when
taken during the early stages of COVID-19, Britain's Medicines
and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday,
recommending that the drug be used within five days of the onset
of symptoms.
Pfizer this month said Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in
preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients,
and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness
against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
"We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment
of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered
intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a
hospital setting," MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement.
(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)