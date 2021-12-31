Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Pfizer, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/31 07:13:10 am
58.46 USD   +0.10%
06:58aBritain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill
RE
06:46aPfizer Wins UK Regulatory Nod For COVID-19 Pill
MT
06:41aSinovac COVID-19 shot with Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron - study
RE
Summary 
Summary

Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill

12/31/2021 | 06:58am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is manufactured and packaged

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Britain has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for patients over the age of 18 years who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening.

The approval comes as the country scrambles to build its defenses amid a record hit a daily record of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed surge in COVID-19 cases.

Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of COVID-19, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday, recommending that the drug be used within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Pfizer this month said Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting," MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PFIZER, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 886 M - -
Net income 2021 21 946 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 328 B 328 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58,40 $
Average target price 54,52 $
Spread / Average Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.58.65%327 791
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.49%453 623
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.69%335 619
NOVO NORDISK A/S72.27%255 087
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY64.90%251 353
ABBVIE INC.26.86%240 308