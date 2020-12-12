Log in
PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
CDC ADVISORY PANEL VOTES TO RECOMMEND PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FOR AGES 16 AND UP

12/12/2020 | 02:44pm EST
CDC ADVISORY PANEL VOTES TO RECOMMEND PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FOR AGES 16 AND UP


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 224 M - -
Net income 2020 19 729 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
EV / Sales 2021 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,55 $
Last Close Price 41,12 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Helen H. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.10.78%228 561
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%402 647
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.66%293 415
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.79%209 892
NOVARTIS AG-11.25%208 327
ABBVIE INC.20.10%187 740
