COVAX bottlenecks need to be urgently addressed, U.N. agency says

GENEVA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A top official at the U.N. agency
in charge of vaccine deliveries via the COVAX sharing scheme
urged recipient countries on Friday to address bottlenecks that
could hamper the rollout set to begin this month.
COVAX is meant to start dispatching the first of hundreds of
millions of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries from February
in a bid to address the inequity in vaccine distribution which
has so far favoured wealthy countries.
"My main point is we need to really urgently now make sure
we address bottlenecks on a country level. We see quite a few,"
Benjamin Schreiber, COVAX coordinator for the U.N. children's
agency, told Reuters.
COVAX is jointly run by the GAVI alliance, the World Health
Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness
Innovations and UNICEF.
The latter is in charge of procurement and supply in the
world's biggest-ever such operation that involves preparing 2
billion COVID-19 vaccines for delivery this year - a mission
Schreiber described as "tremendous and daunting."
As part of the plan, UNICEF has at least half a billion
syringes stockpiled in warehouses ready to go and is working
with airlines and freight companies on the first vaccine
deliveries. Once the planes land, countries take over.
The first bottleneck he identified was capacity to handle
the incoming shipments such as warehouse space and walk-in
refrigerators to store the vaccines.
Another was trust and demand for shots.
"We can't leave any dose sitting around idle," he said.
However, asked about the February date, he expressed
confidence it could start on time, albeit on a small scale, with
deliveries ramping up later.
"I am pretty confident we will achieve something," he said,
adding he expected other "little bottlenecks" to arise.
UNICEF has received requests from several countries to
procure items needed for vaccination campaigns as well as the
specialist freezers required to store the Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccines, Schreiber said.
So far, about 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer Inc
vaccine have been earmarked for around 18 countries through
COVAX, he added.
Pfizer reached a deal with COVAX for 40 million doses last
month. Asked to respond to criticism that COVAX
should have secured more mRNA vaccines like Pfizer's earlier,
Schreiber pointed to budget constraints.
"When deals were made (with wealthy countries) in May (2020)
there was a real gap in funding in the COVAX facility," he said.
(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva
Editing by Matthew Lewis)