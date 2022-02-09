COVID SCIENCE-Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent
studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further
study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be
certified by peer review.
Risk of new heart problems much higher after COVID recovery
Long after recovery from COVID-19, people face significantly
higher risks for new heart problems, a large study has found.
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
compared rates of new cardiovascular problems in 153,760
individuals infected with the coronavirus before vaccines were
available, 5.6 million people who did not catch the virus, and
another 5.9 million people whose data was collected before the
pandemic. An average of one year after their recovery from the
acute phase of the infection, the COVID-19 survivors had a 63%
higher risk for heart attack, a 69% higher risk for problematic
irregular heart rhythm, a 52% higher risk of stroke, a 72%
higher risk of heart failure, and a nearly three times higher
risk of a potentially fatal blood clot in the lungs compared
with the other two groups, according to a report published on
Monday in Nature Medicine https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-022-01689-3.
The elevated risks among former COVID-19 patients were evident
in young and old, Blacks and whites, males and females, people
with and without diabetes and with and without kidney disease,
as well as smokers and nonsmokers, said Ziyad Al-Aly of the VA
St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St.
Louis.
The risks were high even in people who had mild COVID-19 and
did not need to be hospitalized for it, he noted in a Twitter
thread https://twitter.com/zalaly/status/1490700047528472579.
"It really spared no one," Al-Aly told Reuters. "People with
COVID-19 should pay attention to their health and seek medical
care if they experience symptoms like chest pain, chest
pressure, palpitation, swelling in the legs, etc."
mRNA vaccine side effects no worse in cancer patients
COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology do not produce any
extra short-term side effects in cancer patients, a new study
suggests.
Researchers surveyed 1,753 recipients of two doses of the
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, about two-thirds of
whom had a history of cancer and about 12% of whom were
receiving chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy or
surgery for their disease. More than 90% of the cancers involved
solid tumors. The Pfizer vaccine has been shown https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/smell-tests-can-screen-covid-cancer-patients-need-both-pfizer-doses-2021-07-16
to work well in such cases. People with and without cancer
reported similar rates of pain at the injection site, muscle
pain, joint pain, fever, chills, headache, nausea, and fatigue,
the research team reported in the Journal of the National
Comprehensive Cancer Network https://jnccn.org/view/journals/jnccn/20/2/article-p160.xml.
Overall, post-vaccination symptoms were reported by roughly 73%
of patients regardless of whether they had cancer, with pain at
the injection site being the most common adverse event.
Earlier studies have found vaccine hesitancy among cancer
patients, the researchers noted. The harms of COVID-19 are
"compounded for patients with cancer who have refused
vaccination," they said. "Our data, in combination with those
from other sources, show that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is well
tolerated by patients with a history of cancer, including those
receiving active treatment."
Omicron's route into cells helps explain symptom profile
The Omicron variant's method of infecting cells is different
from the mechanism most often used by earlier SARS-CoV-2
variants, which could help explain Omicron's milder symptom
profile, a study published in Nature https://go.nature.com/3J0JDgC
suggests.
Earlier variants use the ACE2 protein on cell surfaces and
an enzyme called TMPRSS2 to fuse themselves to the cell membrane
and inject their genetic material inside. Omicron prefers to
enter cells by creating tiny sacs in the cell membrane called
endosomes that cells use to transport materials internally,
researchers found. Omicron still attaches itself to ACE2
proteins, but it does not need help from TMPRSS2. In fact,
Omicron multiplies most readily in tissues where TMPRSS2 is
scarce, such as the nose. In the lungs, where TMPRSS2 is
plentiful, Omicron has spread less effectively and caused less
damage than earlier variants.
The findings help explain "why the disease is less severe
and causes less pneumonia" with Omicron, said Dr. Ravindra Gupta
of the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and
Infectious Diseases in the UK. Gupta also noted that drugs
targeting TMPRSS2, such as camostat mesylate, a pancreatitis
treatment that has shown some benefit in COVID-19 patients, may
be less useful with Omicron.
Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on
vaccines in development.
(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Christine Soares; Editing by Bill
Berkrot)