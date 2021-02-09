Canada Allows Six Doses From Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Vial

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian regulators said Tuesday it will allow six doses to be drawn from each vial of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, bringing its guidance in line with the U.S. and Europe.

The change takes effect immediately, Health Canada said in a statement, and future shipments from Belgium of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will reflect the new guidance.

"Health Canada has determined that each vial will reliably contain six doses of vaccine plus sufficient overfill volume, when proper technique is used," the government said.

Canada's vaccination rollout has been hampered by setbacks, including a sharp reduction in dose deliveries due to production bottlenecks and Pfizer's decision to retool its Belgium plant. Overall, about 2.9% of the population has received at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Inc., badly lagging the U.K. and U.S. and trailing most major European economies.

