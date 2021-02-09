Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer Inc.    PFE

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada Allows Six Doses From Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Vial

02/09/2021 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian regulators said Tuesday it will allow six doses to be drawn from each vial of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, bringing its guidance in line with the U.S. and Europe.

The change takes effect immediately, Health Canada said in a statement, and future shipments from Belgium of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will reflect the new guidance.

"Health Canada has determined that each vial will reliably contain six doses of vaccine plus sufficient overfill volume, when proper technique is used," the government said.

Canada's vaccination rollout has been hampered by setbacks, including a sharp reduction in dose deliveries due to production bottlenecks and Pfizer's decision to retool its Belgium plant. Overall, about 2.9% of the population has received at least one dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Inc., badly lagging the U.K. and U.S. and trailing most major European economies.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1040ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -0.83% 118.5671 Delayed Quote.46.59%
MODERNA, INC. -2.19% 181.8318 Delayed Quote.78.02%
PFIZER INC. 0.22% 34.89 Delayed Quote.-5.13%
All news about PFIZER INC.
04:55aPFIZER : Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials have six do..
AQ
04:51aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Still reeling from Tesla’s announcement
04:40aCanada Allows Six Doses From Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Vial
DJ
04:03aPFIZER : and IDA Foundation Partner to Expand Access to Essential Cancer Treatme..
PU
03:08aCORRECTION ( : Virus-Vaccine:)
AQ
02:38aPFIZER : Fewer people to get Pfizer vaccine in Japan due to syringe shortage
AQ
12:49aPFIZER : ViiV Healthcare receives Marketing Authorisation for Rukobia, a first-i..
AQ
12:49a4D pharma announces clinical trial collaboration with Merck KGaA and Pfizer t..
AQ
12:03aDermapharm aims to start making Pfizer shot at second site by May
RE
02/08EU OKs First Shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to Japan
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 48 014 M - -
Net income 2020 16 066 M - -
Net Debt 2020 42 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 194 B 194 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 41,15 $
Last Close Price 34,82 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Rady A. Johnson Chief Compliance & Risk Officer, Executive VP
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.-5.13%193 543
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.79%434 159
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.23%294 623
NOVARTIS AG-2.31%205 113
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.26%189 854
ABBVIE INC.-0.29%188 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ