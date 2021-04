April 16 (Reuters) -

* CANADA PM TRUDEAU SAYS TORONTO IS STRUGGLING TO DEAL WITH THIRD WAVE OF COVID-19, FEDERAL GOV'T WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO HELP

* ONTARIO HAS REACHED OUT FOR HELP, SO OTTAWA IS READY TO DEPLOY CANADIAN RED CROSS TO HELP PROVINCE'S MOBILE VACCINATION TEAMS - PM TRUDEAU

* CANADA HAS SIGNED DEAL WITH PFIZER FOR 8 MILLION MORE DOSES OF ITS COVID-19 VACCINE, ALL TO BE DELIVERED BY END-JULY - PM TRUDEAU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)