  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment for adults

01/17/2022 | 10:37am EST
COVID-19 pandemic in Canada

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday approved Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in people aged 18 and older, according to a notice posted on Health Canada's website.

Cases and hospitalisations due the Omicron variant has been rising in Canada, forcing provinces to put restrictions and the federal government to support impacted businesses.

Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the company's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer said.

Ottawa said last month that it had signed a deal with Pfizer for a million doses of the drug, pending approval by federal health regulators.

The U.S. authorized the treatment for people ages 12 and older last month. (Reporting by David Ljunggren. Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 916 M - -
Net income 2021 22 210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 308 B 308 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-6.94%308 427
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.89%441 855
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.72%323 901
ABBVIE INC.0.35%240 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.62%221 317
NOVO NORDISK A/S-15.01%218 444