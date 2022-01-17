Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment for adults

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday approved Pfizer
Inc's oral antiviral treatment to treat mild to moderate
cases of COVID-19 in people aged 18 and older, according to a
notice posted on Health Canada's website.
Cases and hospitalisations due the Omicron variant has been
rising in Canada, forcing provinces to put restrictions and the
federal government to support impacted businesses.
Pfizer's antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, was nearly 90%
effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients
at high risk of severe illness, according to data from the
company's clinical trial. Recent lab data suggests the drug
retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer said.
Ottawa said last month that it had signed a deal with Pfizer
for a million doses of the drug, pending approval by federal
health regulators.
The U.S. authorized the treatment for people ages 12 and
older last month.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren. Editing by Franklin Paul)