Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada could approve Pfizer's
COVID-19 vaccine "around December," about the same time as the
United States and the European Union, a senior official at
Canada's drug regulator said on Thursday.
Health Canada had said previously that an approval would
likely come early in the first quarter, under a new accelerated
review process very similar to that in place in the United
States.
Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is most advanced in
Health Canada's reviews, Supriya Sharma, senior medical adviser
at Health Canada, said at a media briefing in Ottawa.
Asked whether any Canadians could receive a shot before the
end of the year, Sharma said several things are happening at the
same time - regulatory reviews, manufacturing, distribution -
which makes it difficult to pinpoint dates.
"I think the general timelines of authorizations around
December, and getting the shipments in January, and getting
those moving in January are the best (forecasts) we can give at
this time," she said.
Canada is looking at the same data as regulators in the
United States and European Union, and has a similar
authorization system for use during a public health emergency,
Sharma said.
"The way that the reviews are progressing is that we are
expecting to make a final decision on the vaccine around the
same time as both the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines
Agency," she said.
The European Medicines Agency is "very hopeful" it will be
able to give a positive scientific opinion before Christmas, its
executive director said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold a
meeting on Dec. 10 at which members would discuss Pfizer's
vaccine. The agency declined last week to predict how long its
review would take, but both Pfizer and U.S. Health Secretary
Alex Azar have said the FDA could authorize the vaccine in
mid-December.
