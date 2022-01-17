Log in
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Canada study of Merck's COVID-19 oral treatment is moving more slowly - health minister

01/17/2022 | 02:13pm EST
OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's study into whether to approve Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment "is moving more slowly", federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Monday.

"There are some specific issues for this medication," Duclos told reporters after Ottawa approved an oral antiviral treatment by Pfizer Inc, but did not give details. In its pivotal clinical trial, Merck's pill had less impressive results than the one produced by Pfizer. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 916 M - -
Net income 2021 22 210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 308 B 308 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 54,95 $
Average target price 57,10 $
Spread / Average Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-6.94%308 427
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.89%441 855
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.72%323 901
ABBVIE INC.0.35%240 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-11.62%221 317
NOVO NORDISK A/S-15.01%218 444