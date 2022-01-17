Canada study of Merck's COVID-19 oral treatment is moving more slowly - health minister

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's study into whether to
approve Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 oral antiviral
treatment "is moving more slowly", federal Health Minister
Jean-Yves Duclos said on Monday.
"There are some specific issues for this medication," Duclos
told reporters after Ottawa approved an oral antiviral treatment
by Pfizer Inc, but did not give details. In its pivotal
clinical trial, Merck's pill had less impressive results than
the one produced by Pfizer.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren)