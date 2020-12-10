Log in
PFIZER INC.

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Consumer Cos Down After Jobless Claims Data -- Consumer Roundup

12/10/2020 | 05:37pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked down after a sharp increase in weekly unemployment-support applications.

The number of workers seeking unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, climbed sharply by 137,000 to 853,000 last week, the Labor Department reported. The jobless data and the latest statistics on the coronavirus pandemic underscored the high stakes in negotiations about another stimulus bill.

The U.S. death toll from Covid-19 hit a single-day record and the country reported more than 221,000 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest daily tally since the pandemic began. A Food and Drug Administration panel review of Pfizer and BioNtech's vaccine drew some buyers to cyclical sectors. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-20 1736ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 224 M - -
Net income 2020 19 729 M - -
Net Debt 2020 32 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 233 B 233 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,38x
EV / Sales 2021 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,50 $
Last Close Price 41,73 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Helen H. Hobbs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER INC.12.42%232 619
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.96%403 042
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.47%294 292
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.22%211 182
NOVARTIS AG-11.55%207 672
ABBVIE INC.21.40%191 854
