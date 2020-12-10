Consumer Cos Down After Jobless Claims Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked down after a sharp increase in weekly unemployment-support applications.

The number of workers seeking unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, climbed sharply by 137,000 to 853,000 last week, the Labor Department reported. The jobless data and the latest statistics on the coronavirus pandemic underscored the high stakes in negotiations about another stimulus bill.

The U.S. death toll from Covid-19 hit a single-day record and the country reported more than 221,000 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest daily tally since the pandemic began. A Food and Drug Administration panel review of Pfizer and BioNtech's vaccine drew some buyers to cyclical sectors.

