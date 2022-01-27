Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/27 09:28:54 am
52.525 USD   -0.91%
09:17aPfizer Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Novel COVID-19 Oral Treatment
BU
09:07aEMA green lights Pfizer's COVID-19 pill
RE
09:03aPFIZER'S COVID-19 PILL GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION IN EU : Bloomberg
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU drug regulator green lights Pfizer's COVID-19 pill

01/27/2022 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a Pfizer logo in New York City

(Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday conditionally approved the use of Pfizer Inc's antiviral COVID-19 pill for treating adults at risk of severe illness, as the region scrambles to boost its arsenal to fight the Omicron variant.

The endorsement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) allows EU member states to deploy the drug after the regulator gave guidance for its emergency use late last year.

Italy, Germany and Belgium are among a handful of EU countries that have bought the drugs.

The United States in December authorised Paxlovid and Merck's similar drug molnupiravir.

Merck's pill is also under review in the EU, but is taking longer to approve because the company revised its trial data in November saying the drug was significantly less effective than previously thought.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER, INC.
09:17aPfizer Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Novel COVID-19 Oral Treatment
BU
09:07aEMA green lights Pfizer's COVID-19 pill
RE
09:03aPFIZER'S COVID-19 PILL GETS POSITIVE : Bloomberg
MT
01:21aPfizer tests omicron vaccine in humans
AQ
01/27PFIZER, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/26Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 Jabs Shown Safe For Women Undergoing IVF in Study
MT
01/26Pfizer Seeks Role in US COVID-19 Vaccine Litigation to Protect Trade Secrets
MT
01/26Moderna starts trial for Omicron-specific booster shot
RE
01/26Health Care Down On Growth Doubts -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01/26European shares show signs of recovery as Fed meeting awaited
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 786 M - -
Net income 2021 22 567 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 298 B 298 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,01 $
Average target price 57,88 $
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-10.23%297 538
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.57%443 277
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.91%306 143
ABBVIE INC.-0.86%237 303
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-13.89%215 642
NOVO NORDISK A/S-15.89%213 450