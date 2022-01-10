Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'

01/10/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is manufactured and packaged

(Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Monday it could issue "within weeks" a decision on whether to approve the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, after the U.S. drugmaker submitted an application seeking authorisation.

The approval sought is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients 12 years of age and older, weighing at least 40 kilograms and are at high risk of their illness worsening, the European Medicines Agency said.

While vaccines are central to the fight against the pandemic, regulators are looking at therapies as a new tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which has now been detected in more than 128 countries around the world.

The EMA has already evaluated a portion of the data during a rolling review of Pfizer's pill that began in November.

Pfizer's two-drug regimen called Paxlovid, which is meant to be taken at home for five days soon after onset of COVID-19 symptoms, was authorized for people aged 12 and older by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in December.

In a clinical trial, it was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PFIZER INC.
10:28aEuropean Medicines Agency Gets Application For Conditional Marketing Approval For Pfize..
MT
09:58aCodex DNA, Pfizer Enter Collaboration to Develop mRNA-Based Vaccines and Biotherapies
MT
09:46aPfizer seeks conditional EU authorization for COVID-19 pill
AQ
07:38aPFIZER : Presentation(opens in new window)
PU
07:22aCodex DNA in Strategic, Licensing Deal With Pfizer
DJ
07:11aPfizer Signs Agreement to License Acuitas Therapeutics' Lipid Nanoparticle Technology
MT
07:02aPfizer, Bean Therapeutics Enter Research Pact to Develop Treatments for Rare Genetic Di..
MT
06:49aCORONAVIRUS-NIGER : The United States Donates 398,970 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Niger
AQ
06:33aPfizer, Beam Therapeutics Form Multi-Target Research Collaboration
DJ
06:31aPfizer Enters into Agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics for Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 926 M - -
Net income 2021 22 210 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 313 B 313 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 78 500
Free-Float -
Chart PFIZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 55,72 $
Average target price 56,32 $
Spread / Average Target 1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Susan Silbermann President & General Manager-Pfizer Vaccines
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Global Supply
Mikael Dolsten Chief Scientific Officer & Research President
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER INC.-5.64%312 749
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.68%457 940
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.57%331 232
ABBVIE INC.-0.38%238 452
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.05%235 261
NOVO NORDISK A/S-9.67%230 721