  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pfizer, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFE   US7170811035

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:28:01 2023-05-25 am EDT
37.95 USD   -1.77%
11:22aPfizer's PAXLOVID™ Receives FDA Approval for Adult Patients at High Risk of Progression to Severe COVID-19
BU
11:09aFDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer's Paxlovid for High-Risk Adults
DJ
10:11aU.S. FDA approves Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FDA Grants Full Approval to Pfizer's Paxlovid for High-Risk Adults

05/25/2023 | 11:09am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it granted full approval to Pfizer's Paxlovid for high-risk adults, paving the way for the drugmaker to sell the oral antiviral commercially.

The FDA's green light covers Paxlovid for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in adults who are at high risk for progression to a severe case, including hospitalization or death.

Pfizer has been selling Paxlovid to the federal government under an emergency-use authorization, with the government then directing distribution.

The full FDA nod gives Pfizer the ability to sell the drug as it does most of its medicines--with the help of advertising and through intermediaries that distribute it to pharmacies and other buyers.

The FDA said Paxlovid made and packaged under the emergency-use authorization and distributed by the Department of Health and Human Services would remain available to ensure continued access for adults, as well as for children ages 12 to 18 who aren't covered by the full approval.

Paxlovid is the first oral antiviral pill and the fourth drug overall that the FDA has approved to treat Covid-19 in adults.


-Jared S. Hopkins contributed to this article


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 1108ET

Analyst Recommendations on PFIZER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 68 036 M - -
Net income 2023 15 322 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 4,29%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 38,63 $
Average target price 46,67 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Albert Bourla Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mikael Dolsten Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Aida Habtezion Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-22.64%218 078
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.23%438 251
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.38%404 172
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.55%363 460
MERCK & CO., INC.2.39%288 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.59%258 034
