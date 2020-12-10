Log in
PFIZER INC.

PFIZER INC.

(PFE)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FDA advisory panel votes in favor of COVID-19 vaccine

12/10/2020 | 05:57pm EST
As the United States suffers its most deadly period of the pandemic, a potential turning point Thursday: A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended for the first time that the agency authorize Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, an extraordinary medical breakthrough for a virus that was new to scientists just one year ago.

The meeting - which lasted for hours - was streamed live for all to watch.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in an interview on CBS This Morning that the panel's work was a crucial step in the fight against the virus.

"This, if there is an authorization, will be the beginning of hopefully the end of this. We can put this behind us and get to a more normal and healthy life. My heart goes out to the people that have suffered from COVID-19."

If approved by the FDA, which could come at any time, the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and Biontech, would arrive at a pivotal moment.

On Wednesday, the United States' daily death toll topped 3,000 for the first time, more deaths than those suffered in the September 11 attacks.

And the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a record 106,000, putting a strain on intensive care units at hundreds of hospitals across the country, which are now at or near capacity, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Dr. Nima Desai, the Chief Medical Officer says they're operating just short of capacity.

"We've been at surge levels since April. Initial surge, we had between 40-60 patients of COVID a day. Now we're seeing in the realms of 80-90 per day."

The rising caseload is putting a strain on already-exhausted healthcare professionals. Jenna Jacobs is an ICU nurse at Methodist.

JACOBS: "These people are dying alone...It's very hard and it's a reality now. We are holding people's hands on their last breaths, every day."

Potentially helping to rein in the outbreak, a vaccine could start reaching healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents as soon as Sunday, though more likely early next week, according to Trump administration officials.

As of Thursday, nearly 290,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.


© Reuters 2020
