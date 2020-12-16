German coronavirus deaths hit new high as lockdown starts

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany entered a strict lockdown
on Wednesday in an effort to get soaring coronavirus cases under
control as the number of registered deaths from COVID-19 jumped
by 952, the highest daily increase yet.
Fears that the pandemic is spiralling out of control in
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, prompted Chancellor Angela
Merkel and the 16 state governors to announce on Sunday a tough
lockdown until Jan. 10 at the earliest.
Shops and schools will stay shut from Wednesday in a
pre-Christmas tightening of restrictions following a partial
lockdown in November, which closed bars and restaurants but
failed to contain a second wave of the pandemic.
Germany was more successful than many European countries in
keeping the coronavirus under control in the first wave in the
spring but the situation looks very different now.
The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases put the
number of confirmed coronavirus cases at 1,379,238, an increase
of 27,728. The total death toll in Germany is at 23,427.
The previous highest daily increase in deaths was 598 on
Friday.
Merkel told lawmakers on Tuesday she was worried by the
coronavirus trend and warned them that January and February
would be very tough months.
Germans are waiting for regulatory approval for a vaccine
partly developed in Germany even as other countries, including
Britain and the United States, are rolling it out.
Health Minister Jens Spahn has said Germany should start
giving coronavirus shots 24 to 72 hours after the vaccine by
BioNTech and Pfizer gets EU approval and could begin as soon as
Christmas. European authorities are expected to approve the
vaccine next week.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers
Editing by Robert Birsel)